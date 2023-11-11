Muntinlupa City seniors get free flu vaccines and maintenance medicines

ALWAYS on top of the city government’s priorities, senior citizens in Muntinlupa City are well taken cared of with various health benefits accorded to them.

The “Love ko si Lolo, Love ko si Lola, Libreng Gamot para sa Senior Citizens” program was launched recently to support the city’s elderly population with free maintenance drugs for diabetes and hypertension.

“What we want to achieve under the health component of our 7K Agenda is to support our senior citizens with a regular supply of maintenance medicines amid the rising cost of medication for diabetes and high blood pressure. With the help of our City Council, we will set aside funds so that we can provide medicines for our senior citizens,” Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

This initiative helps provide free monthly supply of losartan, amlodipine, and metformin for the elderly populace registered under the program.

To enlist, qualified residents may visit the nearest Barangay Health Center either on Wednesday or Friday. They may also visit the Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs (OSCA) in Bayanan or the Kalingang Munti Action Center at the City Hall from Monday to Friday.

Applicants must bring their OSCA or any valid identification (ID) card with their current address and birthday, as well as the original and photocopy of the prescription for their maintenance medicine issued within the last three months.

Meanwhile, Mayor Biazon urged them, as well as the rest of the public, to get the free flu vaccine this flu season. This is available for the general population aged 18 and above. The fluvax caravan is going around in all barangays to bring the program closer to the people.

To avail themselves of the free flu vaccine, members of the general population must bring a valid ID with Muntinlupa address and birthdate. The elderly must bring their Senior Citizen IDs or any valid identification with address and birthday. Pregnant women ought to present a medical certificate issued within the last three months stating they have reached 20 weeks or more in their term, as well as a valid ID with their address and birthday.

Would-be recipients are advised to eat a meal before getting a jab to avoid nausea. If they have previously received a flu shot, this should have been done not less than a year ago to avoid any untoward side effects or reactions.