MR.DIY’s green commitment: Planting a brighter future for our communities

The ‘Acts of Kindness’ Blooms in La Mesa Nature Reserve

In a vivid display of environmental commitment, MR.DIY proudly organized its 2nd tree planting event this year, with 50 dedicated volunteers rolling up their sleeves to plant 400 seedlings at the La Mesa Nature Reserve, Quezon City last October 06, 2023.

This remarkable initiative was a testament to MR.DIY’s dedication to the environment and the communities they serve. The 400 trees planted mirror the 400+ stores proudly operated by MR.DIY PHILIPPINES nationwide. It sends a clear and resounding message that sustainability should be at the forefront of corporate responsibility.

The core of this heartfelt endeavor lies within MR.DIY’s overarching corporate social responsibility program, the “Acts of Kindness” (AoK) Campaign. This campaign is driven by a profound desire to make a meaningful impact on the environment and the communities that Mr. DIY serves.

Senior Marketing Manager of MR.DIY, Charles Salecina, took a moment to express his heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported this remarkable journey. He emphasized that their ability to give back to nature is a result of the unwavering support of their customers.

“At MR.DIY, we are dedicated to enlightening our customers about conscientious shopping practices, as demonstrated by initiatives such as our ‘The Good Bag, Eco Bag’ campaign. This initiative not only encourages eco-friendly shopping but also offers essential backing to organizations like ABS-CBN Foundation Bantay Kalikasan, aligning with our broader corporate social responsibility endeavors,” he affirmed.

This initiative signifies more than just a one-time effort; it stands as a testament to MR.DIY’s long-term dedication to the environment and the communities they serve. The continued collaboration between MR.DIY and ABS-CBN Foundation Bantay Kalikasan is a beacon of hope, highlighting the power of collective action. It demonstrates that even seemingly small steps can contribute to a greener, healthier future.

Sarah Agcaoili, Operations Manager of the La Mesa Watershed Project from ABS-CBN Foundation, was also present at the event, emphasizing the importance of such initiatives in restoring biodiversity and combating the climate crisis. “Tree planting is an effective tool to combat the climate crisis and restore biodiversity. Aside from the fact that trees have the ability to capture carbon and draw down emissions from the atmosphere, trees planted in strategic areas like the La Mesa Watershed Reservation also protect Metro Manila and nearby provinces from severe flooding,” she noted.

This event, the 3rd tree planting activity by MR.DIY since 2020, demonstrates a commitment to making a real impact on the environment. In addition to the tree-planting activities, MR.DIY also conducted seed germination on March 28, 2023, indicating a multifaceted approach to environmental conservation.

MR.DIY’s “Acts of Kindness” Campaign has shown that corporate responsibility extends beyond the boardroom. With a total of 450 trees planted and counting, they continue to sow the seeds of a greener, more sustainable future for all. Together, with the support of dedicated volunteers and a shared vision for a better world, they are making a significant impact, one tree at a time.

For more information about the Acts of Kindness Program, visit MR.DIY’s official website or follow /mrdiyPH on Facebook, and @mrdiy.philippines on Instagram and Tiktok.