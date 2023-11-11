Lazada ambassadors Alden, Anne, Kathryn, Sarah, Pia, Gabbi and Andrea check off their wish lists for 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year

Manila, Philippines – Brace yourselves for the shopping event you’ve been waiting for, as leading e-commerce platform Lazada proudly presents its 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year, running from November 11 to 13.

Get ready for an extraordinary shopping experience that will make your wish lists and all the big-ticket items you’ve been dreaming of come to life through unbeatable discounts and exciting deals!

With the season of giving upon us, it’s time to treat ourselves and celebrate loved ones by getting the best prices on items you’ve been eyeing all year, from beauty to fashion and more. Lazada’s brand ambassadors, some of the country’s top celebrities, are already letting us in on what wish list items they’ll be checking out during Lazada’s biggest sale of the year:

LazBeauty ambassador Gabbi Garcia shares that gifting is her love language, and for this 11.11 she says, “I’m excited to share my own personal faves not just with my loved ones, but to all the young Filipinos looking for advice on what products to add to their routines.” Gabbi’s wish list includes her beauty must-haves such as Pantene Shampoo and Conditioner, POND’s Age Miracle, Sunnies Multistick and Eyecrayon, and Strokes Beauty’s Face Sculpt and Mousse Melt.

Pia Wurtzbach, LazAffiliates ambassador, eyes lifestyle items that she herself uses athome. Some of Pia’s greatest finds include a foldable shoe box, scented candles, her Dyson wireless hair straightener, automatic wine opener, New Balance 530, and a cat scratching board for her “newfound love,” Lucas. “Aside from browsing for home inspo and finding items that will work in her space, I’m glad that most of the pieces I need and actually use are on Lazada,” says Pia. This 11.11, Pia is excited to gift her cousin, Charity. “She has been so hardworking and I want to give her everything on my wish list, but most especially the cat toys!”

Andrea Brillantes bannered her own makeup line to check out and gift to her loved ones this 11.11 as she shares, “my go-to lippie buy is my dewy lip stain in Chance sa Lucky Beauty kasi very natural lang siya. Parang my lips but better shade kasi siya.”

Lazada’s Choice ambassador, Sarah Geronimo also expressed her excitement about checking out her wish list this 11.11. “All your daily needs are there [Lazada] nandun po from lifestyle to beauty to pet needs!” On gifting, Sarah shares, “Masarap sa feeling yung nagpaparamdam mo sa mga mahal mo sa buhay sa mga friends mo sa family mo na they’re important, nabibigyan mo sila ng regalo na kahit na hindi mahal pero very useful para sa kanila!”

Anne Curtis, Lazada brand ambassador, adds to cart for her daughter, Dahlia, and husband, Erwan: “When it comes to my cart, lahat ng andoon is talagang for Dahlia. I got a new princess dress, which I’m so excited to give her. For Erwan’s bar at home, ang hinahanap ko naman sa kanya yung mga unique pieces like cups, mixing spoons.”

Alden Richards is checking off his wish list for his lolo and lola, whom he grew up with: “Number one is a new tablet for my grandfather, gadgets that keep him busy and keep his mind working kahit he’s 87 na. For my Lola, an automatic wheelchair na madaling i-operate. Alam niyo, all the things that you want to find na akala niyo wala? Try niyo lang Lazada, nandun lahat.”

Kathryn Bernardo shares that her wish list will be dedicated to three important women in her life: “For my mom, tableware, placemats, plates, since mahilig kami kumain. For my niece, Lexine, I’d give stationery, notebooks, pens or pencils, to motivate her to study. Lastly, I would like to give something to my manager, Tita Lulu, kasi siya yung second mom ko na nag-aalaga sakin on and off cam. Maybe a blow dryer, curling iron, air wrap – anything na pwedeng madaling gamitin for her hair.”

This season, get your wish list and gifting inspiration from your favorite stars and make the most of 11.11 by shopping Lazada’s Biggest Sale of the Year starting November 11 until November 13. Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and make sure you don’t miss out on the incredible deals and celebrity-inspired gift ideas. This is your best chance to grab the deals you’ve been dreaming of all year – with up to P1,000 off LazBonus vouchers and 100% free shipping. Ready to make your wish list come true? Add to cart now!