House ‘fully supports’ Marcos’ policy to defend West PHL Sea

The House of Representatives is fully behind President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s policy to secure and protect the West Philippine Sea as Chinese ships continue to harass Filipino sailors.

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Friday evening assured Congress’ clear-cut commitment to supporting President Marcos’ foreign policy during “The Defense Forum” organized by the National Defense College of the Philippines Alumni Association at Camp Aguinaldo in Quezon City.

Romualdez made the remarks following reports that China Coast Guard ships fired water cannons at Filipino resupply boats in Ayungin Shoal.

The House Speaker not only condemned China’s intrusions in Philippine waters but also affirmed congressional support to increase budget allocation for the defense sector under the 2024 national budget.

“Make no mistake about it. The House of Representatives fully supports the position of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. that we should continue to assert our sovereignty in the West Philippine Seas and that we should defend every inch of our territory,” Romualdez said.

“We have embarked on a strategic journey, not only to modernize our military assets but also to ensure that our personnel are equipped with the fortitude of skill and the assurance of a nation’s unwavering support,” he added.

Romualdez hailed the “brave men and women in uniform” whom he considered as “sentinels of sovereignty, safeguarding our nation’s territory against the ceaseless tides of adversity.”

“Under the proposed 2024 budget, the allocation for the defense sector is P282.7 billion or 21.6 percent more compared to the PHP203.4 billion allocation under the 2023 budget. This fund will support the “Land, Air, and Naval Forces Defense Programs” totaling PHP188.5 billion, as well as the UN Peacekeeping Mission, among others, to ensure domestic security,” Romualdez said.

“This amount does not include P1.23 billion worth of confidential and intelligence funds, which the House of Representatives realigned to the front-line agencies in charge of ensuring national security and protecting the country’s territorial rights in the West Philippine Sea,” he added.

This strategic reallocation includes P300 million to the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency, P100 million to the National Security Council (NSC), P200 million to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for intelligence activities and ammunition, and P381.3 million to the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for the development or expansion of Pag-Asa Island Airport.