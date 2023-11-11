Highlands Coffee opens new branch at NAIA 3

Travelers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport – Terminal 3 can now savor the rich aroma of fresh Vietnamese coffee all thanks to the much-awaited opening of Highlands Coffee’s latest branch.

Prior to the ribbon cutting, a crowd began to brew with anticipation as lines were formed, hoping to grab a quick cup before their respective flights. According to the management team, this Highlands Coffee branch marks a significant milestone for the company as it is their first to be situated in an airport.

Whether they’re on the first and only leg of their journey or catching a connecting flight, a cup of their freshly brewed coffee is sure to perk up any tired flier. With their bold and robust flavors that craft exceptional coffee experiences, Highlands Coffee invites everyone to embark on a journey of the senses.

The management team could hardly contain their excitement in introducing their signature Vietnamese coffee blend to more customers, hoping to reach out to coffee lovers from all around the world. They are especially ecstatic about the flagship Phin Sua Da, a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee with condensed milk. It’s a refreshing and invigorating drink made from the finest Vietnamese Robusta and Arabica beans, hand-roasted and flavored to perfection, then slow-dripped through a traditional ‘Phin’ filter.

At the newly opened branch, patrons indulged in the signature blend of premium Vietnamese beans, meticulously selected and expertly roasted to capture the essence of Vietnam’s vibrant coffee history.

Whether you’re a connoisseur of brewed coffees or simply in search of a comforting, aromatic companion for your travels, Highlands Coffee is ready to serve you affordable yet premium blends at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport – Terminal 3 Domestic Departure area.

For more information regarding Highlands Coffee’s products and its other branches nationwide, you may visit https://www.highlandscoffee.com.ph.