Experience unmatched convenience and promising returns with SMDC’s Hope Residences

Where Living Beside SM City Trece Martires and New Local Attractions Means A Sure Real Estate Investment

Strategically built in the heart of Trece Martires City, Cavite, Hope Residences by SM Development Corporation (SMDC) continues to captivate potential investors with its unparalleled advantages. The development recently received recognition as the Best Investment Property for South Luzon from the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2023.

Nestled beside SM City Trece Martires, this remarkable residential development offers not only exceptional convenience, but also the promise of steady investment returns. Coupled with the local government’s new planned developments right beside the community, Hope Residences becomes an even more compelling investment opportunity.

Seamless integration of convenience and security

Hope Residences’ key advantage lies in being located right beside SM City Trece Martires, providing residents with shopping and dining options right at their doorstep. The convenience of having all essentials just a few steps away cannot be understated, greatly simplifying the residents’ daily lives. Moreover, living beside an SM mall puts residents in the center of commercial activity, ensuring highly rentable units and promising robust returns on investment.

Privacy and exclusivity are cherished attributes within this complete, safe, and gated community. Hope Residences offers a range of amenities perfect for quality family time, including a swimming pool, landscaped areas, function area, lounge, play area, and gazebo. These well-curated amenities reshape residents’ lives for the better, fostering a sense of community and enhancing their overall living experience.

Further, SMDC boasts an in-house property management team dedicated to maintaining the property and its amenities, guaranteeing the safety and comfort of its community. In addition, the country’s leading developer launched SMDC Good Stays as their official leasing and tenancy management arm, serving the needs of investors seeking both short-term and long-term leases for their units.

Unwind and recharge with your loved ones at the carefully planned amenity area – designed to foster meaningful connections among residents.

Backed by LGU’s promising development plans

The local government’s plans for leisure and entertainment developments beside Hope Residences augments the already outstanding living experience and investment potential of the property.

Planned developments include a provincial gymnasium with a capacity of 8,000, an Aqua Park with two Olympic-sized pools, and an Open Park and Garden. These upcoming additions will further elevate the desirability of the area, enhancing the quality of life for residents and increasing land values for investors.

Self-sustaining investment

Carol Anne M. Delen, a unit owner, shares her success story with Hope Residences. Utilizing her unit for rentals on a popular listing site, she has experienced thriving daily rentals, testament to the high demand for accommodation in this prime location. The proximity of her workplace also enables seamless management of her daily rental business.

Carol has been reaping the benefits of a stable rental income since she began renting out her Hope Residences unit in 2022.

Recognizing the immense potential of owning a unit from SMDC, she explains, “Buying a condo property from SMDC, the country’s trusted and leading real estate developer, has put me at ease because I know that I can be assured of its adherence to the highest quality standards – in all aspects.”

As her investment exceeds her expectations, Carol wholeheartedly recommends Hope Residences to investors seeking passive income. After effective marketing strategies and consistently creating memorable experiences to guests, she asserts, “I have been able to attract a steady stream of guests, making my property self-liquidating.”

Embrace the practical and financial advantages of owning a home beside an SM Mall, relish the convenience of a complete and gated community, and secure a promising investment for the future with Hope Residences.

