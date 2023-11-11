DHL Supply Chain allocates €80 million for digitalization, expansion in PHL

UPBEAT on further expansion of its local operations, DHL Supply Chain is allotting €80 million in the Philippines, or over a quarter of its €350 million investment in Southeast Asia over the next 10 years to broaden its storage capacity toward digitalization, workforce and green initiatives.

“We see many growth opportunities in the Philippines, especially in its strong retail market. Our investments in warehousing and transport capabilities are tailored to support this sector’s growth,” said DHL Supply Chain Southeast Asia chief executive officer (CEO) Andries Retief.

The global market leader for contract logistics solutions plans to add over 70,000 sqm of warehouse space in the country in the coming years. This includes the 50,000 sqm Sta. Rosa Logistics Hub, its biggest facility here that will serve as a storage center and the country head office.

It will be a pioneer site for future digitalization initiatives domestically. The company rolls out SmartOps, a suite of digital applications that links DHL’s employees to its data and information technology systems, providing real-time information via its enabled wearable devices. This seamless integration enhances decision-making, increasing productivity in its network of warehouses.

As part of its facility expansion, DHL Supply Chain plans for another 20,000 sqm site in 2025. To improve its transport network reach, Retief bared they have tied up with JG Summit via their joint venture DHL Summit Solutions Inc. (DSSI).

“This partnership combines JG Summit’s market knowledge with our specialized logistics expertise, positioning us ahead of the curve to support our customers’ demands,” he said.

“DSSI also plans to expand its transport fleet by more than 25 percent to over 2,000 trucks. These vehicles will primarily serve major clients in the consumer and retail sectors, and will help facilitate the expansion of DSSI’s delivery networks to achieve nationwide coverage in the Philippines,” DSSI managing director Joseph Aguilar added.

For a future-ready supply chain, the firm is growing its manpower with the addition of 1,000 new roles mainly in warehouse and transportation to support its growing business and facilities.

“We have a comprehensive career development program for our employees, with 35 percent of our current leadership roles fulfilled by our graduate program. Two of them are with the local senior management board, as we always look to provide existing employees with upward mobility opportunities. In fact, a number of the new roles created as part of the investment would be leadership roles,” said DHL Supply Chain Philippines country managing director Bevan Williams.

Sustainability-wise, the investment will also cover the installation of rainwater harvesting and solar panels at the Sta. Rosa facility. It will also have a built-in electric vehicle charging stations for future “green” car use of the DHL Supply Chain.

“We have a global mandate to reduce our carbon emissions, and we will support that when the right technology is made available to us. We have taken our first step with the Sta. Rosa facility, and will look to replicate it across the Philippines,” he said.