Are we prepared for more Yolandas?

TACLOBAN, Leyte—It’s been eight days since All Saints’ Day has passed, but for those in Tacloban City, it’s been extended until November 8.

The rain just stopped when we arrived in the city, and the car window was moist due to the cold, providing a foggy view of the outside.

The memorial marker for those laid to rest in the mass grave.

As we pass through the street, specks of light that resemble Christmas lights flicker. The days of the saints and souls are over, and the Christmas spirit is finally here.

But the Christmas lights are too low if it were to be displayed like that, I thought to myself.

And so, I was wrong. As I looked intently, I realized those weren’t Christmas lights. Those are candles lit up outside of houses and in the streets to remember the people who lost their lives and went missing after the tragedy brought on by Super Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan).

The names of those who lost their lives due to Super Typhoon Yolanda. The mass grave at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Tacloban City.

“Paraan yon ng pag-alala namin sa mga namatay dahil sa Yolanda [It’s our way of remembering those who died because of Super Typhoon Yolanda],” said 38-year-old Roxanne Ortiz.

Since 2014, when marking Yolanda’s first anniversary, it’s been a tradition for Taclobanons to light candles and line them on the streets—the same place where the piles of uncollected dead bodies were lined up 10 years ago.

The typhoon left a trail of destruction in the country claiming the lives of more than 5,000 people and leaving 1,613 people missing.

November 16, 2013, file photos show the devastation wrought by Supertyphoon Yolanda on Tacloban City.

Yolanda is still fresh

TEN years after the typhoon struck the city, Ortiz said: “Fresh pa rin yung nangyari kasi hindi mo naman talaga siya makakalimutan [What happened was still fresh because you cannot forget an event like that].”

“Lalo na may namatay sa pamilya namin—yung papa ko,” she revealed and stared at the tombstone of her father in the mass grave at the Holy Cross Cemetery.

However, he wasn’t buried there because they hadn’t found or retrieved his body since the tragedy happened. They just presumed that he was dead because he hadn’t returned for years.

Their family had a dream many times about their father just happy and smiling, “baka sign na yon na okay na siya pero hindi talaga namin nakita yung katawan niya [Maybe it’s a sign that he’s okay, but we haven’t seen his body],” she said.

Supposedly, her father will celebrate his birthday today (November 9), the day after he died (November 8).

Bravely recounting how the typhoon devastated their lives, Ortiz told the BusinessMirror they were inside their house and the weather was fair. “Parang hindi babagyo [Like a typhoon won’t land],” she said.

She said they were watching the news and it said “the strongest typhoon in the world” would hit their city. Urging her father to evacuate immediately, he said to her: “Wag kang maniwala. Magtiwala ka lang sa Diyos [Don’t believe that. Just trust in the Lord].”

At midnight, the storm’s eye engulfed Tacloban City. She described how the robust winds obliterated the walls of their home, and suddenly, colossal waves, towering like a three-story house, surged in, tearing their family apart.

To survive, her parents sought refuge atop a tree, while she and her siblings were carried away by the waves, miraculously staying afloat amidst the debris.

Hazard-prone coastal city

Tacloban, being a coastal city, is susceptible to various hazards and risks, with one of them being the storm surge unleashed by Super Typhoon Yolanda. A storm surge occurs when powerful winds force ocean water onto low-lying coastal areas, resulting in flooding during severe storms or typhoons.

Ortiz recounted that due to the powerful winds, the waves reached the shores and eventually engulfed their community. She emphasized that this was an unprecedented event, as even during typhoons with Signal No. 3 warnings before, the intensity was never as formidable as that of Yolanda.

It was also the first time they encountered the term “storm surge,” a phrase unfamiliar to them when barangay officials advised evacuation. They found it hard to believe that the typhoon could bring down heavy equipment, and the waves could reach the height of a small building, considering their past experiences of enduring storms inside their houses.

“Hindi namin naisip na ganon kalakas yung bagyo [We didn’t think the typhoon would be that strong],” she said.

Lessons learned

BUT 10 years later, she said Taclobanons have learned their lesson.

“Kahit Signal No. 1, natuto na yung mga tao dito sa Region 8 na lilikas talaga sila [Even if it’s only Signal No. 1, people here in Region 9 learned that they have to evacuate],” she said. Adding that, “Ayaw na nila mangyari yung nangyari dati [They don’t want a repeat of what happened before].”

Now, whenever a storm approaches the region, they would compare it to the strength of Super Typhoon Yolanda if it’s strong because when they hear “Yolanda,” they would evacuate, she said. They also have an emergency kit and grab-and-go bags to take with them if they have to leave.

Over 60 km away from Tacloban, in Villareal, Samar, disaster risk reduction and management projects include the construction of flood control measures, sea walls, and drainage systems. Additionally, community initiatives focus on information dissemination and orientation programs for disaster preparedness.

This was reported by Villareal, Samar Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Chief Nerissa Mustacisa to the BusinessMirror.

On the evacuation of coastal residents when storms come, she said: “Sila na mismo ang nag e-evacuate dahil sa experience sa Yolanda [They evacuate themselves because of their experience in Yolanda].”

Is the Philippines ‘handa’?

THE 10th-year commemoration of Yolanda concurs with the Visayas leg of Handa Pilipinas which exhibited the technologies and innovations that the Department of Science and Technology has created or funded for disaster risk reduction and management.

With all these technologies and innovations to mitigate, prepare and respond to natural disasters, hazards and risks, Ortiz said “Kahit ano pang technology ang ma-imbento, walang makakalaban sa Yolanda [Whatever technology is invented, nothing can withstand Yolanda].”

Hence, underscoring the great need to be “handa” or prepared for the other Yolandas that will come in the country.

Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) Director Dr. Teresito Bacolcol said in Filipino: “Nothing can withstand but you can prepare for it,” further emphasizing the importance of constant communication because people tend to forget about it.

“We have to bombard [them with] information and every now and then, we remind them that there’s always these hazards that can happen to us and we have to prepare for them,” he said.

At the “Maghanda” forum, Science Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. emphasized that the event aims to increase public awareness on preventable and solvable problems that the country faces and there are innovations in reducing disaster risks, disaster management, and to be prepared in disaster response.

“It is critical that the risks of these natural hazards be known to people and more importantly, [for them to know] the actions they should take so that we can achieve the ‘Handa Pilipinas’ state,” Solidum enthused at the Handa Pilipinas press conference on November 9.

Image credits: Bernard Testa, Reine Alberto





