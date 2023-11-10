Zubiri, Angara cite OP for its comprehensive CIF report

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Juan Edgardo Angara defended the P10.6-billion budget of the Office of the President for 2024 at the marathon plenary session on Thursday, in particular citing the itemized report of its confidential intelligence funds.

During the Senate plenary debate, the main sponsor of the budget, Finance committee chairman Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara defended the grant of confidential funds to the Office of the President even if it is a civilian office.

Senate President Zubiri noted the comprehensive CIF report presented by the Office of the President.

“I just want to put on record that the CIF or the confidential intelligence fund report of the Office of the President is one of the most detailed and comprehensive reports that I have seen. It is the most detailed among all the other agencies your honor,” Zubiri said.

Zubiri added the Office of the President had submitted to the Senate two books detailing each and every item of its CIF.

Senator Zubiri said the disbursements presented by the Office of the President had complete accounts of where the funds were spent, how much was disbursed for tipster operations, for example, or the anti-drug program that led to an apprehension, or the filing of a case, and all the pertinent details, which he said is very commendable.

Angara confirmed the Senate President’s statement and concurred with his observation.

“I was there (when the OP budget report was presented), Senator Minority Leader Pimentel and I think Senator Riza was also there, if I am not mistaken. And I confirm that there was great specificity of the report,” Angara said.

Senator Zubiri said the Senate appreciates comprehensive and detailed budget presentations like the OP’s, where it is clear where the money was spent, how it was spent, and what were the results of the appropriations and allocations.

There has been recent controversy among lawmakers over the realignment of millions in confidential and intelligence funds for civilian agencies with no national security mandate.

Two offices under Vice President Sara Duterte—the Department of Education and the OVP—informed senators on Thursday the agencies will no longer request such secret funds.

Senator Pimentel said that he has no problem with the grant of confidential funds to the Office of the President even if it is a civilian office.

Pimentel noted that under a joint circular on the entitlement, release, use, reporting, and audit of confidential and intelligence funds, confidential expenses are expenses related to surveillance activities in civilian government agencies that are intended to support the mandate or operations of the agency.

“I have no issue with a grant of confidential funds to the Office of the President, a civilian government agency with multi-dimensional, multi-faceted operations, responsibilities, and tasks. I have no problem with the concept of granting (it to the OP),” Pimentel assured.

Angara, quoting an earlier statement of Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, said the President is both user and generator of confidential intelligence information and as the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces he needs to make very crucial decisions.

The OP budget was deemed submitted for plenary approval.

The P5.768 trillion proposed budget is the first expenditure plan to be fully developed under the leadership of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Image credits: Senate PRIB





