Youngsters plunge into action in Ironkids Puerto Princesa City

THE future of local triathlon showcase their wares ahead of the elite pack of international triathletes in the Ironkids Philippines Saturday at the Ramon V. Mitra Sports Complex in Puerto Princesa City.

A total of 125 kids clash in the swim and run event that ushers in the centerpiece Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa Sunday with four individual titles up for grabs in what promises to be a competitive and at the same time fun event among youngsters aged 6 to 15.

The 6-8 years title will be contested over a 100-meter swim and 1-km run distance, the 9-10 crown over 150m swim and 1.5-km run, the 11-12 over 200m swim and 1.5-km run and the 13-15 trophy will be disputed over 250m swim and 2-km run.

Also up for grabs in the event are the relay trophies, including the mixed team for 11-15 years old over 200m swim and 1.5-km run and the mixed team for 6-10 over 100m swim and 1-km run.

The swim start for 13-15 will fire off at 6 a.m., while those in the 11-12 age group and the relay 11-15 category are set at 6:20 a.m. Those in the 9-10 and 6-8, along with relay 6-10 classes will start at 6:40 a.m. and 7 a.m., respectively.

Through the years, the Ironkids has provided the steady flow of triathlon talents while contributing to the growth of the sport. It also helps develop values like discipline, sportsmanship and respect for others and at the same time it encourages the youngsters to live an active lifestyle.

The Princesa Run, a 5K fun run event, kicked off the Ironman 70.3 weekend Friday.

Meanwhile, John Alcala is coming into his defense of the IM 70.3 crown in high spirits, armed with the progress of his buildup and a purpose to excel again in the premier 1.9-km swim, 90-km bike and 21.1-km run race.

While he looks forward to scoring back-to-back romp after a surprise win in the event’s inaugurals last year, the Dipolog City ace also expressed guarded optimism given the depth of the competing field, including a slew of foreign bidders from 38 other countries.

“I am strategizing regarding my game plans on race day since there are quite a few strong foreigners participating. Mas marami tayong babantayan at hahabulin,” said the spearhead of Team Tri SND Barracuda.

The Ironman 70.3 Puerto Princesa, the last of five top endurance races in The Ironman Group/Sunrise Events Inc. calendar this year, also serves as first-time host to the Asia TriClub and Relay Championship with Puerto Princesa Mayor Lucilo Bayron putting up a juicy P500,000 purse for the winning triathlon club.

The points will be counted based on results and number of participants from each tri team.

Meanwhile, The Ironman Group said RLC will be the title sponsor of next year’s Ironman 70.3 both in Cebu and Davao.

Heading the roster are Tri SND Barracuda, Gas Coaching, Las Vegas Tri Club, Heroes Hotel Adventure, Army Navy Southtri, Loolaba Tri Club, Les Sables Vendee, La Rochelle Tri and KOA Sports.

