TRO delays CNP3, crucial to Vis-Min interconnection

THE completion of the Cebu-Negros-Panay Stage 3 Backbone Project (CNP3), which is crucial to the full operation of the P51.3-billion Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection Project (MVIP), is delayed because of a temporary restraining order (TRO) sought by the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said Thursday.

The CNP3 was supposed to be completed in October this year. However, the construction of the Cebu-Magdugo 230kilovolt (kV) line—a component of the CNP3—was halted due to the TRO issued by the Supreme Court.

The NGCP said there are two tower sites that fall under Tieza’s property, which they intend to develop into a golf course. NGCP was already issued a Writ of Possession for the property as early as October 2022.

Upon receiving the TRO, NGCP ceased all project-related operations near Tower 111 and the associated sections of Towers 110-112. NGCP submitted its response to the Petition for Certiorari to the SC last September 26, 2023, and it is currently awaiting a resolution.

The completion of the Cebu-Magdugo 230kV line is also crucial to fully utilize the 450MW transfer of power from the MVIP on the Visayas side.

“NGCP’s projects are all critical for improving the power grid and boosting economic development. Hindering the completion of these critical infrastructures will not just affect NGCP, but the communities and businesses affected by these delays.

We are appealing to our stakeholders – we share the same goal of pushing for progress. Energy stability is critical to economic progress. We need your support to expedite and make it happen,” NGCP said.

The MVIP, which unites the Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao grids, and the CNP3 are both identified as Energy Projects of National Significance (EPNS), as these are integral to economic development through the delivery of stable power transmission services and enabling of energy resource sharing.

The interconnection was conceptualized as early as the 1980s but was abandoned by the government due to challenges in implementation. It was only in 2011, with NGCP taking over the operation of the transmission network, that studies were revived for the feasibility of such undertaking. In April 2017, NGCP filed its application with the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to commence implementation of the MVIP. The project was approved in July 2017.

The MVIP comprises a 184 circuit-kilometer (ckm) High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) submarine transmission line connecting the power grids of Mindanao and Visayas with a transfer capacity of 450MW, expandable to as much as 900MW. The project also includes converter stations in both regions, and more than 500ckm of overhead lines to facilitate the flow of electricity.

To date, MVIP’s transfer capacity is at 270MW.