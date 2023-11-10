Toki sets sights on collectibles market

Toki, a Filipino-founded social commerce platform in the Philippines, sees a huge opportunity in the $5-billion collectibles market, as almost half of Filipinos are considered collectors.

Just launched recently, Toki was founded by former executives of GCash Zoe Ocampo, Jules Jurado, Prabh Singh, and Frederic Levy. The company is backed by angel investors and venture capital firms such as Kaya Founders, Foxmont Capital, Bigboy Cheng, Ernest Cu, and Brian Cu, among others.

According to Ocampo, Toki’s market research found that the Philippine collectibles market is currently valued at $5 billion. However, collectors are burdened with “navigating an unsecured and convoluted trading journey, without a dedicated marketplace to seamlessly facilitate transactions.”

“For so long, the process of searching for collectibles and purchasing an item hasn’t been ideal. Usually, we start the journey with social networks or messaging applications, and from there, one has to sift through at least 10 different sellers, unsure of the credibility and authenticity of their products. It has been consistently tedious and filled with unnecessary friction,” Ocampo said.

For its launch, Toki featured four categories: Sneakers, Lego, NBA Cards, and Funko Pops. Using the platform, sellers can list their items for the said categories, while buyers can purchase the items similar to other online marketplaces.

It also has a livestream auction feature.

Apart from streamlining the purchasing process, Toki also aims to “fully secure” the customer experience.

Jurado said Toki “enhances” the quality of the transactional process for sellers, providing them with secure payment systems via GCash, logistics management solutions via NinjaVan, and customer support.

“A well-organized, responsible, and trustworthy seller is an essential element for a successful buying experience,” Jurado said.

“Toki aims to address this by ensuring that its marketplace only hosts sellers who have successfully passed our selection and scoring system and that all products are checked by the Toki verification team, so there would be no question whether the product you’re getting is genuine and from a reliable source.”

Levy noted that Toki’s launch in today’s landscape is “at the right momentum.”

“We are seeing an opportunity to build a connected collectible ecosystem,” Levy said.

“We engage extensively with various collector communities, groups of enthusiasts like us. As we continue to expand to include more categories, it becomes increasingly apparent that the marketplace is just the inception of what Toki has to offer. We are already working on several initiatives to continue fueling the passion of all collector communities, first in the Philippines, and potentially in new markets across the region.”