SMIC profit hits ₱55.9B in January-September

Conglomerate SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) said it had a consolidated net income of P55.9 billion in January to September, higher by 30 percent from P42.9 billion last year.

Consolidated revenues rose 15 percent to P440.4 billion from P382.0 billion in the same period last year, the company said.

“Our ongoing healthy growth reflects buoyant consumer activity in malls and sustained spending in discretionary retail categories,” SMIC President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio said.

“We look forward to the fourth quarter, while continuing to monitor the impact of food prices and interest rates on consumer wallets.”

Of total net earnings, retail accounted for 18 percent, banking accounted for the largest share at 47 percent while property contributed 26 percent and portfolio investments pitched in 9 percent.

SM Retail reported that its net income reached P13.7 billion, up 19 percent from P11.5 billion last year.

Retail revenues grew 12 percent to P290.6 billion from P258.4 billion last year.

Same-store sales for the department store and specialty retail businesses grew 18 percent and 9 percent, respectively, reflective of strong consumer spending in key categories, while store expansion also buoyed growth.

“Food retail performance remained positive, supported by volume growth and expansion.”

BDO Unibank Inc. said its net income reached P53.9 billion, more than a third higher compared with P40 billion last year.

China Banking Corp. posted a consolidated net income of P16.2 billion during the period, 10 percent higher compared to same period last year on the back of robust growth from core businesses and lower loan loss provisions.

SM Prime Holdings Inc., the shopping mall operator, reported P30.1 billion in net income in January to September, 37 percent higher than P22 billion in the same period last year.

Portfolio investments continued to sustain growth, contributing 9 percent to the group’s consolidated net income.

Philippine Geothermal Production Co. and NEO, SM Investments’ office portfolio, contributed significantly to net income, the company said.