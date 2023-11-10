Senators Go, Angara, Cayetano seek additional budget for sports in 2024

SENATORS are appealing to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) to put more premium on sports by increasing the Philippine Sports Commission’s (PSC) 2024 budget.

Senate Committee on Sports chair Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, along with Senators Sonny Angara and Senator Pia Cayetano agreed during Wednesday’s plenary discussion for the 2024 budget that the country needs to invest in sports programs given its crucial role in nation-building.

“We just notice every time they submit a P3-billion budget to the DBM, the Committee on Finance will tell us that only less than P200 million will be approved,” Go said.

Go, also the vice chair on Finance, questioned the measly yearly allocation citing the significant role of sports in the nation-building and the high expectations from the Filipino athletes competing abroad.

He explained that despite the PSC’s request for P3 billion, DBM approved only P174 million for 2024, a mere 0.004 percent of the national budget.

Last year, the proposed budget for the PSC was only approximately P200 million, but the Senate pushed for an additional P1 billion to significantly enhance the financial support for athletes in global competitions.

The senator also pointed out that the National Sports Development Fund, primarily sourced from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp., remains insufficient.

He stressed the government’s lack of support for athletes, who often face public backlash when they fail to win, despite the inadequate funding they receive.

Angara, chair of the Committee on Finance, praised Go for consistently supporting increased sports funding and expressed hope for the DBM to prioritize sports in future budgets.

Angara acknowledged Go’s strong advocacy for the sports sector and his deep understanding of its challenges. He noted the difficulty in increasing the sports budget due to competing demands from other agencies and the limited growth in the national expenditure program year on year.

“I think the PSC is lucky to have you as a very strong advocate. Not only are you the chair of the Subcommittee of the Committee on Finance handling PSC, but you’re also the Chairman of the Committee on Sports,” Angara said. “You really understand the problem of the sector. From a few sports associations, it really increased. I think there are 80 or 70 sports associations which need support. So, we thank you for the good work you’re doing.”

“The support coming from the government is not enough, only 0.004 percent that are allocated to the budget to the sport,” Go lamented. “We are hoping they give importance to our athletes who give honors for our nation. We expect our athletes to give honor, but it’s not given importance to the budget.”

Cayetano supported Go’s statements, stressing the value of sports in nation-building and the potential impact on youth development. She emphasized the importance of tracking the benefits of sports engagement in preventing drug addiction and fostering national unity, as evidenced during international competitions.