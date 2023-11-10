Senate probers prodded to ensure ‘deeper investigation’ into reported passport racket

Senate probers of the Blue Ribbon Committee on Public Accountability were prodded to dig deeper into a lucrative passport racket involving foreign nationals.

Stressing the need that “heads must roll,” Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda she expects the investigating Senate Blue Ribbon Committee to dig deeper into reports that foreign nationals are illegally obtaining Philippine passports and other documents in the country.

Legarda aired the call as she took the floor in plenary session, endorsing the proposed P24.06-billion budget of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) during the plenary session Thursday, November 9.

Legarda believed that the DFA is not the only agency involved in this case.

“We will not let this pass and I would welcome the resolution that your honors [Sen. Ronald ‘Bato’ Dela Rosa] and Sen. [Francis ‘Tol’ N.] Tolentino will file to look at it through the Blue Ribbon Committee,” the senator vowed.

Moreover, Legarda affirmed, “I share your [Dela Rosa] outrage that this happened.”