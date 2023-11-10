Salceda calls for implementation of forward looking policies, priorities after Q3 growth

With third-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures, an economist-lawmaker on Thursday said the nation’s economic performance in this period offers “promising opportunities” for the future, and the government should now capitalize on these favorable conditions to implement forward-looking policies and priorities.

With inflation back under control and growth back on track, House Committee on Ways and Means Chairman Joey Sarte Salceda said President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has the space and the opportunity to work on policies and priorities that are forward-looking.

6% growth target doable–Romualdez

House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, for his part, said he is confident that the nation can achieve its 6-percent target with collaboration between the Marcos administration and the private sector.

Romualdez made the statement in reaction to the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) report that the economy grew by 5.9 percent in the third quarter of this year.

Romualdez said two factors would result in faster economic expansion in the last quarter—increased consumer spending during the Christmas season, yearend disbursements, and project completion by government agencies.

“The government is the principal driver of growth. We expect state offices to ramp up project and program implementation and activities. Funds released to them are meant to be spent, not saved, though expenditures should comply with relevant accounting, auditing, transparency, and accountability regulations,” Romualdez pointed out.

He said the House would not hesitate to exercise its oversight power to check on the spending of agencies.

‘Position of strength’

“PBBM is back in a position of strength, and that is leverage for more long-term reforms,” Salceda added.

After a challenging second quarter marked by a negative 7.1 percent year-on-year contraction in government spending, the third quarter saw a remarkable turnaround with a positive 6.7 percent growth, said the lawmaker.

He said this uptick in government spending has had a ripple effect on various sectors of the economy, particularly in the construction industry, which recorded a robust 12.4 percent growth on the expenditure side and a remarkable 14.0 percent growth on the industry side.

“We have to sustain the government’s spending catch up plan, especially at the local government unit level. Budgeted programs and plans that were put on hold because of the barangay and SK [Sangguniang Kabataan] election spending ban should be pursued vigorously to completion this year,” he said.

Salceda emphasized the importance of maintaining the momentum in government spending, especially at the local government unit level.

“Mining is also back in the green at 4.5 percent growth, its best performance since Q3 of 2022, PBBM’s first quarter in office,” he added.

Despite these positive developments, Salceda underscored the need to address challenges in the agricultural sector.

“We need to keep working on agricultural growth, however. For the sector to maintain its peso-level contribution to GDP per capita, it should grow by at least 2 percent every year. Average growth so far this year has been 1.1 percent. The appointment of a DA [Department of Agriculture] Secretary who comes from the leading investment drivers of the agriculture sector should bolster the effort to meet this target,” Salceda said.

In a global context, Salceda said the figures also reveal signs of weakness in global trade, saying imports of goods experienced a significant decline, dropping from -5.0 percent in the previous quarter to -8.1 percent.

Likewise, he said exports of goods decelerated from -0.9 percent to -2.6 percent, indicating subdued global demand partly due to high Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rates.

“In the absence of a strong global trade environment, we must strengthen our fundamental domestic industries, especially agriculture and domestic manufacturing,” he said.

“Moving forward, Filipinos can expect that while global conditions will remain volatile and uncertain, the President has more tools to work with, thanks to good growth numbers for the past quarter,” Salceda added.