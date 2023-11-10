Rep. Duterte files bill on e-vehicle regulation

Lawmakers proposed a measure to regulate the operation of personal mobility scooters, e-motorcycles, and other electric motor vehicles as well as enforcing penalties on riders who violate road and traffic rules.

In House Bill (HB) 8974, Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte said that while electric kick scooters and other similar vehicles were allowed on major roads by authorities during the Covid-19-induced lockdowns as these provided mobility and convenience to commuters, the same should now be strictly regulated with the return to normalcy and traffic congestion back to pre-pandemic levels.

“The mounting complaints about the use of electric-powered vehicles on main thoroughfares, along with ensuring the safety of all motorists and commuters, necessitate the passage of a law that would regulate the use of these vehicles and penalize their riders who violate traffic rules and regulations,” Duterte said.

The proposal aims to provide the enabling legislation that would institutionalize and guarantee the continuity of the consolidated guidelines set by the Land Transportation Office (LTO) for electric motor vehicles.

The bill covers all types of motor vehicles powered by electric motors, with the power storage charged directly from external sources. It excludes hybrid vehicles, however.

Road violations involving e-motor vehicles are penalized with fines ranging from P1,500 to P10,000 and other applicable penalties set by the Department of Transportation (DOTr) for violations on licensing, registration, operation, weight or load limits, and franchise requirements, as outlined in the bill filed by Duterte, Benguet Rep. Eric Yap, and ACT-CIS Party-list Rep. Edvic Yap.

Under HB 8974, electric vehicles with motors that can reach maximum speeds of 25 kilometers per hour (kph) or less and e-bikes that can reach maximum speeds of 50 kph do not require a driver’s license to operate, but all riders are required to wear protective helmets.

These include personal mobility scooters designed for short trips, electric kick scooters, L1a vehicles or two-wheeled e-bikes, L1b vehicles or e-bikes that can go up to 50 kph, and L2a vehicles or three-wheeled e-vehicles with maximum speeds of 25 kph.

Based on their classification, these vehicles are limited to private roads, barangay roads, and local roads. Except for personal mobility scooters and electric kick scooters, all other vehicles not requiring a driver’s license to operate can pass major thoroughfares, but for crossing purposes only and subject to certain conditions.

Vehicles classified as L2b or three-wheeled e-vehicles reaching maximum speeds of 50 kph; L3 (e-motorcycles); L4 (e-tricycles); L5 or 3-wheeled vehicles with a minimum rated power of 1000 watts, maximum speeds of 50 kph, and a maximum curb weight of 600 kilograms; L6 and L7 (e-quads or four-wheeled microcars); M (e-Car, e-SUV, e-Utility Vehicle, e-Jeepney, and e-Bus); and N (e-trucks) all require an appropriate driver’s license to operate.

L2b vehicles, which can travel beyond barangay roads and can pass main thoroughfares subject to certain conditions, cannot be used for public transport.

All other e-vehicles requiring an appropriate driver’s license are allowed on all types of roads, subject to certain conditions, and can be used for public transport when applicable.

The bill also requires all manufacturers, assemblers, and/or importers of electric vehicles to submit to the LTO the specifications of their new e-vehicle models not later than three months prior to their introduction to the market to enable the agency to determine their classification. The LTO will also set the rate of the motor vehicle user’s charge (MVUC), which is applicable to vehicles classified as L2b and above.