Rafah border exit gate closes anew, 81 Pinoys and Palestinian spouses stranded

THE Rafah Border Crossing in Gaza Strip was closed anew Wednesday, stranding hundreds of foreigners and Palestinians, including more than 80 Filipinos and their Palestinian spouses who were scheduled to exit the enclave.

The Rafah News Online quoted the Palestinian spokesman for the Rafah border as saying that there was “lack of coordination” among Egyptian, Israeli and Hamas authorities on the exit of the Palestinian wounded and the foreigners leaving Gaza.

The US State Department also said the Rafah border was closed “for unknown security reasons” and will work with Israel and Egypt for its reopening.

Pinoys stranded at border

Philippine Ambassador to Amman Wilfredo Santos said the third batch of Filipino evacuees — 48 Filipinos and nine Palestinian spouses — were already at the border area Wednesday when the Palestinian border patrol closed the gates.

Another group of 21 and 3 Palestinian spouses were also on their way to the border when the news of the announcement of the latest border closure was made.

One of the Filipinos in this third batch is a Filipina maid from Kuwait who came to Gaza together with her employer taking their vacation in Gaza City. The Philippine Embassy in Jordan, which has consular jurisdiction over the Palestinian territories, learned only about her presence in the Gaza Strip this week.

“We certainly missed a good chance in repatriating our Filipino nationals from Gaza,” Ambassador Santos said.

“If they were able to cross to Egypt yesterday, the total of Filipinos evacuated from Gaza would have been 111, with only 26 remaining,” he added.

So the number of Filipinos still in Gaza as of Thursday remains at 95.

“The positive thing is that the names of the remaining Filipinos in Gaza (95) are already on the list of foreigners, dual citizen allowed to leave Gaza,” Ambassador said.

Meanwhile, 35 out of the 40 Filipinos who have already exited Gaza Strip last Tuesday are expected to be repatriated to Manila on Friday. Aside from the 35 Filipinos, one Palestinian spouse will also join the repatriation.

Image credits: AP/Fatima Shbair





