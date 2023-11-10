Prepare for the Holidays with unbeatable deals at Duty Free PHL

DUTY FREE PHILIPPINES CORPORATION (DFPC) is excited to announce an upcoming shopping extravaganza to help international travelers get into the holiday spirit. This special event showcases a wide array of products at incredible prices, just in time for the festive season.

From November 11 to 12, 2023, Duty Free Philippines’ flagship Fiestamall store in Paranaque City and premier Luxe Duty Free in Pasay City will be the ultimate shopping destination with their unbeatable deals on a diverse range of products. Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or treating yourself to something special, this is the ideal opportunity to enjoy substantial savings with remarkable discounts of up to 20% on participating brands.

Targeting international travelers from all corners of the globe, DFPC especially extends a warm invitation to balikbayans (returning Filipinos) and Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to bring along their families and enjoy the fantastic discounts available during this limited-time sale. It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up on holiday gifts, souvenirs, and luxury items at unbeatable prices.

“We’re excited to offer international travelers and our loyal customers a chance to kickstart their holiday shopping with significant savings,” said Vicente Pelagio Angala, DFPC Chief Operating Officer. “With discounts of up to 20%, this Pre-Holiday Sale is our way of expressing gratitude to the international community, especially to our beloved balikbayans and OFWs who have been away from their families. We want to make their homecoming and holiday season even more special.“

The Pre-Holiday Sale event will showcase a vast array of products, including fashion, beauty, perfumes and more. Shoppers can expect to find a variety of both international and local brands, making it a one-stop destination for all their shopping needs.

Mark your calendars for November 11 and 12, 2023 and visit Duty Free Philippines for a delightful and budget friendly shopping experience. For more information, visit www.dfp.com.ph and/or follow its social media pages (dutyfreephils).

Duty Free Philippines Corporation, as the country’s only premier duty-free retail operator, contributes to the government’s tourism infrastructure projects being an attached agency of the Department of Tourism.