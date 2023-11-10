Philippines says China fired water cannon at supply vessel

The Philippines said a Chinese coast guard vessel on Friday deployed a water cannon at a ship bound to supply provisions to a military outpost near a disputed reef in the South China Sea (SCS).

Manila’s embassy in Beijing protested the latest action with the Chinese foreign ministry, a Philippine government task force said in a statement. China’s coast guard said that it has taken “control measures” against Philippine ships near the Second Thomas Shoal after they entered without permission, according to a separate statement.

Chinese vessels “recklessly harassed, blocked and executed dangerous maneuvers in another attempt to illegally impede or obstruct a routine resupply and rotation mission” to Philippine ship BRP Sierra Madre in the shoal which is claimed by both countries. Manila grounded the World War II-era ship in the shoal since 1999.

The encounter is the latest in a series of recent incidents that has raised tensions in the SCS as Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. becomes more assertive against Chinese incursions in disputed waters.

The Philippines said on Friday that its two supply boats were also subjected to “dangerous harassment” by Chinese coast guard ships inside Second Thomas Shoal lagoon during their approach to BRP Sierra Madre, adding it eventually reached the ship.

‘Trespassed’

China’s Coast Guard, on the other hand said it took “regulatory measures” on three Philippine Coast Guard vessels and two Filipino boats, which were conducting resupply missions again to the Filipino troops stationed in Ayungin Shoal.

Gan Yu, a spokesman for the China Coast Guard, said the Philippine vessels “trespassed” near the waters of Ayungin Shoal in the South China Sea or what they call Ren’ai Jiao.

“The China Coast Guard tracked and monitored the ships, took regulatory measures, and made temporary special arrangements for the Philippines to deliver food and other daily necessities,” Gan said in a statement.

Beijing reiterated that it has “indisputable sovereignty” over the West Philippine Sea or what it calls Nansha Islands.

“The Philippines’ act infringes upon China’s territorial sovereignty, violates the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea, and breaks its own promise.

“We urge the Philippine side to stop its infringement behavior immediately,” it said.

The China Coast Guard said they would continue to carry out “law enforcement activities in the waters under China’s jurisdiction in accordance with the law, and resolutely safeguard China’s national sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.”

The Philippines said it condemns Beijing latest moves, adding it “puts into question and significant doubt the sincerity of its calls for peaceful dialogue.”

In August, the Philippines said a Chinese coast guard ship blocked and fired water cannons on a supply vessel bound for Second Thomas Shoal, prompting Manila to issue a diplomatic note. Last month, ships from the two countries collided on two separate occasions during another resupply mission by the Philippines.