PBBM seeks to elevate PHL-Timor Leste ties

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the country is now eyeing several bilateral agreements with Timor-Leste on civilian commercial aviation, social security agreement, and educational cooperation.

The Chief Executive made the announcement during his joint news briefing with Timor-Leste President José Ramos Horta last Friday.

Horta is currently on a four-day State Visit in the country upon the invitation of Marcos.

“We took the opportunity to study our existing platforms of cooperation and of partnerships, as well as we discussed matters of great importance to both our nations, particularly in the fields of political cooperation and in people-to-people exchanges,” the President said.

Among the Philippine-Timor-Leste agreements, which are now undergoing negotiations is an Air Services Agreement that will allow direct flights between the two countries.

Also in the works is a Bilateral Social Security Agreement, which will provide professionals from both countries with a “safety net.”

There are an estimated 1,480 Filipinos in Timor-Leste as of February this year.

Both countries are also studying education cooperation, which will enable the higher learning institutions of both parties to increase their exchange students.

Philippines is currently providing Timor-Leste with assistance in training its citizens about food processing through the Department of Science and Technology.

“We committed to increase [our] engagements in such technical cooperation and we have tasked our respective Ministries to explore and enhance future partnerships on this matter,” Marcos said.

Currently, the country has 11 signed agreements with Timor-Leste on economic and technical cooperation, higher education cooperation, and military cooperation, among other matters.

Marcos is looking forward to more bilateral exchanges with Timor-Leste.

The President also reiterated his support for Timor-Leste’s Asean membership bid.

During the 42nd Asean Summit in Indonesia, leaders of the regional bloc adopted the roadmap for Timor-Leste to become their member.

Horta said they are aiming to implement the roadmap set by Asean in the next two years.

“We are now working around the clock to fulfill—implement milestones and we feel confident that we could join a place between myself…We have established for ourselves, 2025 we should be ready to fully be member of the Asean,” Horta said.