PBBM: science, innovation key to lower disaster risk

TACLOBAN, Leyte—“Let us ensure that science and innovation [continue] to guide us in our endeavors. These are crucial to addressing the challenges in disaster risk reduction and staying ahead of the curve in disaster management.”

This was underscored by President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. during the Handa Pilipinas Visayas Leg opening ceremony held at Summit Hotel in Tacloban City on November 8, 2023.

The event coincided with the 10th-year commemoration since Super Typhoon Yolanda, the most powerful typhoon that struck the Philippines, which particularly destroyed Tacloban City.

It claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people and left 1,613 missing through a storm surge or the abnormal rise of seawater level caused by the storm’s winds pushing water onshore. Its total damage was put at $13 billion or around P650 billion, making it one of the most expensive disasters in the country.

The trail of destruction that Typhoon Yolanda left, “serves as a poignant reminder of the power of nature and our vulnerability to that power,” but most importantly, highlights “the importance of disaster risk reduction and management in the Philippines,” said the President.

Resilience through science, tech

As of 2023, however, the Philippines was tagged most vulnerable to disaster risks, ranking first out of 193 countries in the Risk Rating of the World Resources Institute.

To mitigate the impacts of natural hazards, resilience building through science, technology, and innovation is seen to address various challenges in disaster risk reduction and disaster preparedness and response.

Marcos Jr. recognized the role of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in developing technologies for disaster risk prevention, mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery.

In the Handa Pilipinas Visayas Leg, over 60 technologies developed for different kinds of natural disasters and hazards are featured in the exhibit.

Some of the technologies are search and rescue boats and life-saving supplies, portable power stations, disaster simulators, mobile technologies and applications, simulation-based learning laboratory, telemedicine devices, ready-to-eat relief foods, unsinkable porta boat, and emergency disinfection system, among others.

These technologies are developed and funded by DOST and its attached agencies, as well as in collaboration with local government units and the private sector.

Heart and soul of ‘Handa’

SCIENCE Secretary Dr. Renato Solidum Jr. said in his opening message that collaboration is the heart and soul of Handa Pilipinas, with the aim of the exhibit to increase public awareness of preventable and solvable problems that the country faces today through Filipino-made technologies—Filipino brand of resilience.

“Although Filipinos are often branded as victims of disasters, with science, technology, and innovation, with our multi-stakeholder collaboration, and the Filipino bayanihan spirit, we can be victors over disasters and not victims,” he said.

Solidum viewed the word “handa” from two perspectives: both an aspiration to become a community and country prepared against hazards and risks, and a call to action to empower citizens and all stakeholders to be resilient and “handa” [prepared].

The opening ceremony was also attended by Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos, Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, and Leyte Governor Jericho Petilla.

Abalos noted that while the DILG’s disaster risk reduction management efforts have been “relentless,” much more need to be accomplished, “not only in the Visayas but the whole country.”

Petilla, meanwhile, shared that when he was interviewed asking how the region is after 10 years, he was quick to answer: “We’re okay,” with hardly any signs of the disaster.

“We can never prepare enough because we don’t know what kind of disasters will hit, however, we have to be prepared at the maximum, not enough but at the maximum,” he said.

