Paul Soriano quits post as presidential adviser

Malacañang confirmed Thursday the resignation of Presidential Adviser on Creative Communications Paul Soriano due to “personal commitments.”

In a message to reporters, evening, Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Secretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil confirmed Soriano’s departure from the Cabinet.

“Presidential Adviser Paul Soriano took a well-deserved break to spend time with his family and newborn daughter,” Garafil said.

“He has since submitted his resignation to prioritize his personal commitments,” she added.

Soriano’s wife, actress and host, Celestine “Toni” Gonzaga-Soriano, gave birth to their daughter, Paulina Celestine, last August.

Prior to the announcement from Garafil, Soriano’s resignation was already announced at the budget hearing of the Senate.

The President has yet to appoint the replacement of Soriano.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. announced the appointment of the multi-awarded director in October 2022.

Soriano was supposed to direct the State of the Nation Address of the President for the second time last July, but he was unable to do so after the Palace announced he went on leave due to “personal matters.”