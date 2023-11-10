Palace creates SWANC for 650th anniversary of the Philippine Muslim History and Heritage

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday tasked the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) to lead a committee that will organize the commemoration of the 650th Anniversary of Philippine Muslim History and Heritage.

In his five-page Administrative Order (AO) No. 10 issued through Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin, the Chief Executive constituted the Situmiayat Wakhamsun Aldhikraa National Committee (SWANC).

“It is imperative to constitute a National Steering Committee that shall organize, coordinate and synchronize programs, projects and activities for the said commemoration rites,” Marcos said.

Led by NHCP, the SWANC will be also co-chaired by the secretary of the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos and chairperson of the Bangsamoro Commission for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage.

The members of the committee are the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Department of Education, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of National Defense, Department of Tourism, and the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity.

The SWANC was tasked to come out with a comprehensive plan for the commemoration of the 650th anniversary event within six months from the effectivity of AO 10.

It will lead in the implementation and dissemination of information on the said plans.

The committee could also undertake fund-raising activities if necessary as well seek the assistance of other government agencies and the private sector for the preparation and celebration of the historic event.

The said activities aim to recognize the role of Muslim Filipinos in shaping Philippine history, promote local and national tourism, and reignite nationalism.

The 650th Anniversary of Philippine Muslim History and Heritage celebration will start next year and last until 2030.