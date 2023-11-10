Omandac carries Lyceum to win

Lyceum of the Philippines University leaned on Jearlan Omandac down the stretch as it downed College of St. Benilde, 84-81, on Friday ay to reclaim a share of the lead with Mapua in National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan City.

Omandac, a sophomore from Tagum, Davao del Norte, buried a pair of dagger-like three-pointers late in helping power the Pirates to their fifth straight win and 11th overall in 14 outings and back at the helm alongside the Cardinals.

“Just self-confidence despite my atrocious shooting in the first half, just trust myself it going to go in,” Omandac, a burly 6-5 center, said.

While heaping praise on Omandac, LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan said the biggest key was their defense.

“Our priority is defense. We cannot score if we don’t stop,” Malabanan said.

Enoch Valdez was at the center of LPU’s defensive schemes as he was a disruptive force on that side with three massive steals that he laced with a game-best 15 points and six rebounds.

“He’s playing his last year and he’s going to do everything to help this team win,” said Malabanan of his energetic and athletic wingman.

It was a heartbreaker of a defeat for the Blazers, who were dominating the boards and dictating the pace most of the game before that forgettable ending where they just completely broke down.

But CSB had one more chance to knot the count and force overtime but Prince Carlos’ desperation three-point heave from the left baseline went in and out as the final buzzer sounded.

While it sent the Pirates basking in glory, it broke the hearts of the Blazers, who missed their chance of forging a two-way tie at No. 2 with the Pirates had they won it.

Instead, CSB stumbled back to No. 3 or No. 4 depending on the outcome of San Beda’s duel with University of Perpetual Help, which was still being played at press time.