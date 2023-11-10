NorthPort beats Terrafirma, Holt

NORTHPORT spoiled top overall pick Stephen Holt’s debut with Terrafirma after posting a 108-103 win on Friday in Season 48 Philippine Basketball Association Commissioner’s Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Australian 6-foot-8 Venky Jois, unfamiliar among this conference cast of imports, erupted for 43 points in addition to his 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals to claim the Batang Pier’s first victory and deny the Dyip of securing an opening game win.

“This is a statement win because there is a lot of changes in our line-up. Even if it is a single point, we have to get the first win, so it dictates our campaign this conference,” NorthPort coach Bonnie Tan said.

Arvin Tolentino not only finishing with 16 points but also got three steals and two blocks while Joshua Munson and Paul Zamar added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Batang Pier.

Holt debuted with 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals while Belgian import Thomas de Theay had 20 points for Terrafirma, which drew 21 points from Juami Tiongson.

Jois, in fact, could possibly post more than a 50-point game performance but had a horrible 4-of-15 shooting from the free throw line.

After being down 97-98, the Batang Pier unleashed a 6-0 run to regain the lead for good, 103-98, with 1:03 left behind Jois’ two baskets.

The Dyip only narrowed the gap within 101-103 with 24 seconds left but the Batang Pier responded very well to secure the win.