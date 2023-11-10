NGCP tags ERC review unfair, justifies expenses

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said the results of the partial review of its performance and operations conducted by the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) were unfair and traced the situation to ERC’s failure to conduct a regulatory reset.

“It’s not fair to us. It was partial and initial, so why rush?” NCGP Assistant Vice President Cynthia Alabanza said at a news briefing Thursday afternoon.

The ERC released on Wednesday a partial determination on its ongoing review of the performance and operations of NGCP for the regulatory period 2016-2022. The grid operator’s total allowable revenues for Phase 1, or from 2016-2020, of the fourth regulatory period (4th RP) should only be P183.491 billion, or an average of P36.7 billion annually.

This amount is significantly lower than NGCP’s claims of P387.803 billion for Phase 1, or an annual average of P77.56 billion–higher than the interim Maximum Annual Revenue (iMAR) of P51.47 billion for 2020 initially granted by ERC to NGCP in a previous March 2022 issuance.

Maximum Allowable Revenue (MAR) refers to the maximum amount that NGCP is allowed to earn annually to recover its operational expenses like OPEX (operating expenditures) and CAPEX (capital expenditures), as approved by the ERC in accordance with the rules.

The NGCP was given 15 days to file a comment. “We will take full advantage of that process. We will be commenting on these findings. A lot of these are speculative, which is why the ERC gives us time to comment,” said Alabanza.

Impact is long-term

The ERC’s pronouncement will have a long-term impact not only on NGCP but on consumers and other businesses as well, Alabanza added. “At the end of the day, what must be balanced here is the consumer’s concerns and his right to good and good service at the right price,” Alabanza said. “It is also necessary to weigh the concern of a businessman or investor to get proper returns on his investment.”The ERC disalowed NGCP’s claims that it said were not properly supported by the audited financial statements. These include, for instance, certain employees’ benefits sought to be recovered by NGCP that were not appropriately itemized and supported in its audited financial statement, as well as non-mandatory employee benefits that should be sourced from the company’s savings or profits instead of recovered from rates charged to consumers.

Network and non-network related operational and maintenance costs, such as advertising expenses or Covid-19 donations, that were not proven to redound to the benefit of consumers were likewise disallowed by ERC.

Legitimate business costs

Alabanza said NGCP’s expenses cited by ERC are legitimate business costs under the same rules applied to the National Transmission Corporation (TransCo). The NGCP took over the operations and management of the national transmission system from TransCo in 2009 due to the privatization of the power grid operations and maintenance.

“When you say that it was passed on to the people but it is a legitimate business expense, that should not be bad, especially if that is contained in the policy that was laid down when we entered the business she added.

Alabanza said employees’ bonuses are legitimate business expenses as they are part of operational expenses that are usually included in the cost of a product being charged by a business for a particular service or product. “This was done by TransCo, during the government period but it was not questionable,” she emphasized.

ERC chairperson Monalisa Dimalanta told reporters on Thursday morning that her office would have to verify this claim, while noting that the Commission on Audit (CoA) checks on TransCo’s operational and financial performance.

“We still have to take another look if indeed these were allowed for TransCo, but it may not be reasonable to compare TransCo and NGCP because one is a government company and another is a government concessionaire. If you recall, the government privatized the transmission operations not to simply continue doing what TransCo has been doing but to improve on it, be more efficient and cost-effective and pass on to consumers the benefits of privatization,” said the ERC chief.

As for the public relations and advertising expenses, Alabanza said that is not a marketing initiative, but cover information campaigns, including safety and right-of-way clearance. “We often air ads on local and national radio and newspaper outlets to warn the public of the dangers surrounding our transmission lines, because it is our obligation to the people,” she said.

Alabanza said ERC rules also mandate the NGCP to conduct corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts to give back to the communities affected by the transmission lines and towers.

“During the time of TransCo, apart from the fact that they did not have CSR, their lands were also not paid for. Taking care of relationships with people was not focused, so that became our mandate,” she explained.

The ERC said it will consider NGCP’s comments, if meritorious, in the final determination for the 4th RP, whichthe ERC will issue after the evaluation and review of Phase 2 targeted for completion before yearend. On the basis of the final determination, adjustments will be made, as necessary, to NGCP’s allowed revenues for 2016-2022 and the corresponding transmission rates.

Dimalanta acknowledged ERC’s failure to conduct a regulatory reset, as required every five years. “This happened because the revision every five years did not happen. Now we’re crammed. We are now chasing what is needed for us to move forward. Because we will not move forward if we do not fix those things that should have been fixed before,” Dimalanta said in a radio interview.

In response, Alabanza said the matter stemmed from the ERC’s failure to address its two requests for a regulatory reset. “Before you play, you should know the rules, so to apply this retroactively, we think that decision like that lacks fairness,” she said, insisting that rules should be forward-looking to have a level playing field.

Dimalanta said putting the blame on the commission is not going to help NGCP address the issues raised by her office. “Even if we were to keep arguing on who is to blame, we cannot ignore the fact this Commission is now doing the reset and NGCP is given all opportunity to participate in the process and justify expenses. We want to complete this reset and fulfill our mandate,” the ERC chief said.

CSR spending

NGCP on Thursday defended its expenses for CSR and public relations (PR) as bonafide transactions part and parcel of the expenses applied, reviewed, and approved by the ERC.

An article published by the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism alleged that the NGCP billed P2.4 billion worth of CSR and PR expenses to consumers.

NGCP explained that these expenses are part of the business expenses applied and approved by the ERC.

“Like any other business, all legitimate business expenses are included to determine pricing.

NGCP is a highly regulated entity where our revenue is capped, margins are determined by regulators, expenses reviewed and rationalized, and our recoveries regulated. Whatever we bill our customers is only what the regulator allows us to,” said NGCP.

NGCP clarified the legitimacy and need for these expenses, especially in consideration of communities affected by transmission projects.

“NGCP allocates a certain amount of allowed revenue to CSR projects. Transmission line projects, to some extent, become a burden to project-affected persons living in areas traversed by these lines. To alleviate these communities hosting our projects, NGCP implements CSR projects to help these communities thrive and develop. These expenses were found to be in order by the ERC after careful calibration and were duly approved. These are all legitimate business expenses to ensure reliable and efficient transmission services,” NGCP explained.

The PCIJ article also pointed to salaries and employee benefits, totaling P20.9 billion from 2016 to 2020. Based on the article, NGCP employs about 4,700 employees, which means each employee earned P4.4 million a year on average, or about P371,000 a month.

NGCP, however, clarified that this is inaccurate, and that the amount covers a five-year period, from 2016-2020. “When divided by 4,700 employees, on a five-year period, this would result in P889,000 per year or roughly PhP68,000 per month for 13 months [including Christmas bonus]. This already includes overtime, night shift differential, and other performance-based bonuses,” NGCP said.

NGCP reiterated that it comprises only 3.5 percent of what consumers pay for in their monthly electricity bill. This means, for every P100, only P3.5 goes to NGCP as transmission charge.