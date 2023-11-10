Newport World Resorts unwraps The World of Christmas

The country’s premier tourism and lifestyle destination officially marked the beginning of one epic season with a tree lighting ceremony held on November 9 at The Plaza, Newport Mall.

At the centerpiece is a gigantic 30-foot Christmas tree, adorned in dazzling red and glittering gold, which serves as a glowing symbol of its signature holiday celebration, The World of Christmas.

Embracing the spirit of one Newport World Resorts, key representatives of the country’s most multifaceted integrated resort and the brands under its wings gathered for the symbolic affair led by (in photo, top, center) Newport World Resorts Chairman Kevin L. Tan with (top, L-R) Chief Operating Officer Hakan Dagtas, President and CEO Kingson Sian, guests of honor Pasay City Mayor Imelda Calixto-Rubiano and Pasay City Congressman Antonino Calixto. Joining them are (bottom, L-R) Hilton Manila General Manager John Lucas, Holiday Inn Express Manila General Manager Elpidio Beloso, Jr., Sheraton Manila General Manager Anna Vergara, Multi-Property Vice President for the Philippines and Marriott Hotel Manila General Manager Bruce Winton, Hotel Okura Manila General Manager Jan Marshall, and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls Vice President & Head of Leasing for Key Accounts Lorence Aurelio.

Grand celebrations and a world of options abound at Newport World Resorts, from Southeast Asia’s biggest wine event, The Grand Wine Experience on November 17 all the way to the new year with the return of its grandest party, The Grand Countdown to 2023. There are a whole lot more offers to discover, from festive dining experiences with delightful menus, treats, and at-home celebrations to spectacular staycation packages, world-class entertainment, and shopping thrills for fabulous gift finds, the property is the place to be this season.

Escape the ordinary at Newport World Resorts, you know you want to. For more information on The World of Christmas 2023, visit www.newportworldresorts.com and follow @newportworldresorts on Facebook and Instagram, and @nwresorts on Twitter. Make the most of your visit and sign up for an Epic Membership or download the Epic Rewards Mobile App for free at the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.