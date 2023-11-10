New DA chief urged to prioritize food security, address fisheries sector issues

Environmental groups urged Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., newly designated Secretary of the Department of Agriculture (DA), to buckle down to work and address food security issues and help the fisheries sector, which belongs to the poorest of the poor sector in the Philippines.

“Every person that takes over the post of Department of Agriculture is faced with the task of, first and foremost, being the champion of our farmers and fisherfolk to whom we owe our food security. We are an agricultural country yet the government has historically neglected the sector’s development and the people who serve as the backbone of this industry. They remain considered to be among the poorest sectors in the country and, ironically, they are also the ones providing food to our tables for our daily sustenance,” Father Edwin Gariguez, convenor of Protect VIP, s aid in a statement.

Gerry Arances, co-convenor of Protect VIP, expressed hopes that the new Agriculture chief will recognize the vital role marine resources play in ensuring food security in our country.

“With the impacts of climate change getting more frequent and intense year after year, the new secretary should prioritize investing in research to make the agricultural sector climate-resilient to secure the produce and livelihood of the farmers and fisherfolk and to promote sustainability. This should go hand-in-hand with ensuring that the health of our fisheries sector is maintained by protecting it from destructive activities, such as the case of the Verde Island Passage [VIP] and the fossil gas boom around its vicinity,” said Arances.

The country’s total fisheries production in 2020 was 4.4 million metric tons (MMT), which is down from the 2021 production of 4.25 MMT, according to the Philippine Fisheries Profile 2021 of the Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

For his part, Aldrin Villanueva, fisherfolk leader from Pola, Oriental Mindoro, and leader of the Oriental Mindoro Fisherfolk Federation of Oriental Mindoro said with a new Cabinet secretary taking the helm of the agriculture department, they are hoping that the fisheries sector will finally get much-needed help and support from the government.

“Protecting and preserving our vital ecosystems, such as the biodiverse VIP, is not only an environmental imperative but also an essential strategy to safeguard the nation’s food security as well as the economic well-being of our fisherfolk, who are considered as one of the impoverished sectors in the country. We urge Secretary Laurel to place strong emphasis on creating comprehensive policies and initiatives that include protecting vital marine ecosystems and empowering fisherfolk and coastal communities to ensure a resilient and equitable food system for all Filipinos,” added Gariguez.

Long-overdue appointment

Meanwhile, the international non-government organization, Oceana, welcomes what it calls the long-overdue appointment of a permanent Secretary of Agriculture and extends its hands in partnership with Tiu Laurel for the full enforcement of fisheries laws and regulations, and the mainstreaming science-based, participatory, transparent, and accountable fisheries governance.

“It is our fervent call to the new secretary to strengthen the reforms for evidenced-based, transparent, and sustainable management in addressing the challenges faced by the fisheries sector, including overfishing, declining fish production, and worsening poverty in the fisherfolk sector and coastal communities,” Atty. Gloria Estenzo Ramos, Oceana vice president, said.

“The tall order should not stop in reducing the prices of food commodities. We are in an archipelagic country, blessed with the longest coastline and declared as the world’s center of marine biodiversity. We should be able to feed Filipinos with fish and seafood that are accessible to all, especially the nutritionally and food-insecure coastal communities. We have progressive laws that are set to protect our marine environment and restore our fisheries abundance and we look forward to having these fully implemented,” she added.

For his part, Pablo Rosales, President of PANGISDA Pilipinas said they are committed to protecting the ocean and their fishing ground and called on the new DA chief to do the same to bring back the richness of the country’s coastal and marine resources.

To recall, Oceana and municipal artisanal fisherfolk groups expressed their opposition to the plan to amend the Philippine Fisheries Code (RA 10654).

Instead, they called for the comprehensive and full implementation of key reforms that were introduced by the law.