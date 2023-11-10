Neda Board okays ₧57-B agri supply chain, maritime security, TPLEX extension projects

The National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) Board on Thursday approved over P57 billion worth of projects, which are expected to improve the country’s agriculture supply chain and maritime security.

During its 11th Board meeting led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the Neda Board approved the Pang-Agraryong Tulay Para sa Bagong Bayanihan ng mga Magsasaka or the PBBM Bridges Project of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

Under the project, 350 modular steel bridges with an estimated total length of 10,500 linear meters, will be constructed to enhance access and connectivity for agrarian reform communities.

“The approved project aims to increase the productivity and income of at least 350,000 households,” Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said at a news briefing in Malacañang.

He said the project will improve mobility and access in the affected communities providing them with more employment opportunities and access to social services and market outlets.

Maritime security

To help boost the capability of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Neda Board approved the agency’s Phase 3 of its Maritime Safety Capability Improvement Project.

The P29.3-billion project will be financed through an Official Development Assistance (ODA) loan from Japan.

As part of the condition of the ODA, Japan will select the firm, which will design, construct, and deliver the five units of multi- role response vessels (MRRVs), which will be turned over to the PCG.

The PCG project also includes a five-year integrated logistics support.

“The project will enable the Coast Guard to secure important sea lines of communication in the West Philippine Sea, Sulu-Celebes Seas, and the Philippine Sea,” Balisacan said.

“It will also help the PCG combat illegal activities and enforce maritime laws in the Philippine waters,” he added.

Revised parameters

Upon the recommendation of its Investment Coordination Committee, the Neda Board approved the revised parameters, terms, and conditions of the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) Extension Project.

“Following this approval, the DPWH [Department of Public Works and Highways] will proceed with the publication of the invitation for comparative proposals in accordance with the Revised 2022 Build-Operate-Transfer Law Implementing Rules and Regulations, as well as the ICC Guidelines on Processing PPP [public private partnership] proposals,” Balisacan said.

The TPLEX Extension Project, which was approved last June, involves a 59.4-kilometer toll road, which will connect from the last exit of TPLEX in Rosario, La Union and terminate in San Juan, La Union.

“This is expected to stimulate economic activity, alleviate road congestion, provide better and safer road access, and promote the development of new growth centers in nearby regions,” Balisacan said.

The Neda chief said they are currently making studies on the further extension of the TPLEX so it will reach Ilocos provinces and other agricultural areas in North Luzon.

Neda currently has 197 Infrastructure Flagship Projects (IFP) under the Build-Better-More Program of the Marcos administration.

One of the said IFPs, particularly the Samar Pacific Coastal Road Project, was already completed, according to Balisacan.