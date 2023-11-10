Monde Nissin posts flat 9-month income

Monde Nissin Corp. said its income in January to September reached P5.68 billion, flat from a year ago, as it was weighed down mostly by its veggie meat business.

As a result of the continuing losses, the controlling shareholders have promised to infuse financial support into its Singapore unit Monde Nissin Singapore Pte. Ltd.

The financial support aims to significantly reduce the net cumulative impairment of its meat alternative business led by Quorn Foods starting December 31 this year and every year thereafter up to calendar year ending December 31, 2032, the company said.

The cash infusion by the controlling family shareholders will be capped by the value of up to approximately 12 percent of outstanding shares or about 2.15 billion shares of Monde Nissin based on the weighted average stock price for the last five trading days of calendar year 2032.

“This financial support by myself and the family shareholders comes after listening to and reflecting on the concerns that some of our shareholders have expressed about the current challenges in the meat alternative category which are impacting our business in the United Kingdom,” Henry Soesanto, the company’s CEO, said.

“Despite our long-term view that the category has a bright future, we cannot ignore the headwinds we are facing. We have previously announced significant operational and strategic changes and now we wish to extend this significant personal financial support to help alleviate investors’ concern while we navigate through the current macroeconomic environment.”

During the period, revenues rose by more than 10 percent to P59.64 billion from the previous year’s P53.99 billion.

Its Asia-Pacific branded food and beverage division, where Lucky Me! Noodles and Fita biscuits belong, rose 14 percent to P48.95 billion from the previous year’s P42.76 billion.

Its meat alternative business, meanwhile, fell by almost 5 percent to P10.69 billion from the previous P11.22 billion.

For the third quarter alone, its meat alternative’s revenue declined by 9.5 percent on a constant currency basis due to the continued category headwinds. The UK declined by 9.5 percent on a constant currency basis in the third quarter due to the challenging retail market. The foodservice revenue grew by 1 percent on a reported basis, the company said.

“We continue to evaluate the situation while the category challenges [of the meat alternative business] persist. Without underplaying these challenges, I am encouraged that the major UK retailers tell us they remain committed to the category and that we are gaining market share.

The previously implemented restructuring of our meat alternative business has enabled us to maintain EBITDA breakeven for the second consecutive quarter. Looking ahead, while it is hard to predict volumes in the near-term, I am hopeful that generally lowering commodity prices will provide some respite from the cost inflation we have not yet passed on,” Soesanto said.

Image credits: www.quorn.ph





