Meralco power rates in November to rise on transmission cost

Electricity rates for this month will go up by P0.2347 per kilowatt hour (kWh) to P12.0545 per kWh, the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) announced Thursday.

The upward adjustment will result in an increase of around P47 in the total electricity bill of residential customers consuming 200 kWh.

Driving this month’s overall rate increase is the uptick in the transmission charge, which went up by P0.1211 per kWh for residential customers due to higher ancillary service (AS) charges.

The ancillary service charge of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) for regulating reserves went up almost fourfold, to P91.35 per kW from P23.17 per kW. The cost of regulating reserves accounted for around 76.5 percent of total ancillary service charges.

As of October this year, the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) has approved an additional 257.78 MW for regulating reserve under new ancillary service procurement agreements.

When sought for comment, the NGCP said the upward adjustment in AS charge was brought about by a policy direction from the Department of Energy (DOE) for NGCP to renegotiate its non-firm AS contracts to firm AS contracts.

“We raised this concern that this may have an impact on cost. Although the DOE has the right to set the policy, we ask that they study rate impact…This is something we expected. Unfortunately, it has resulted in an increase in the cost to be borne by consumers,” said NGCP Spokesperson Cynthia Alabanza.

Aside from a higher transmission charge, Meralco also reported an increase in generation charge for November by P0.0671 to P7.1938 per kWh from P7.1267 per kWh last month due to higher charges from the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) and Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

WESM charges rose by P1.0933 per kWh due to tight supply conditions in the Luzon grid. Average capacity on outage increased by around 956 megawatt (MW) and persistent high spot market prices triggered the imposition of the secondary price cap 7.22 percent of the time.

Charges from IPPs also went up by P0.1093 per kWh mainly due to lower IPP dispatch. Meanwhile, the P0.2980 per kWh decrease in Power Supply Agreement (PSA) charges mitigated the increase in the generation charge. Lower international coal prices, higher PSA dispatch, and higher excess energy deliveries, which are price-discounted, contributed to lower the PSA rate.

WESM, IPPs and PSAs accounted for 14.3 percent, 32.5 percent, and 53.2 percent, respectively, of Meralco’s total energy requirement for the October supply month.

Other charges also registered a P0.0465 per kWh total increase. The collection of the Feed-In Tariff Allowance (FIT-All), at the rate of P0.0364 per kWh, remains suspended as directed by the ERC.

Pass-through charges for generation and transmission are paid by Meralco to the power suppliers and the grid operator, respectively, while taxes, universal charges, and FIT-All are all remitted to the government.

Meralco’s distribution charge, meanwhile, has not moved since the P0.0360 per kWh reduction for a typical residential customer beginning August 2022.