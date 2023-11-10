Megaworld: Property sales, hotels boost 9-month income

Property developer Megaworld Corp. on Thursday said its income in January to September rose 39 percent to P13.5 billion from P9.7 billion last year.

Consolidated revenues during the period also went up by 14 percent to P48.6 billion, driven by robust real estate bookings, leasing, and hotel operations.

“We are optimistic that we will reach our record revenues by the end of the year across our businesses as we continue to capture opportunities within and beyond Metro Manila,” Kevin Andrew L. Tan, the company’s EVP and chief strategy officer, said.

Real estate sales for the period increased by 11 percent year-on-year to P29 billion due to higher project completion rates.

The company said it is poised to exceed its yearend reservation sales target of P130. billion, as reservation sales in January to September have already reached P109.5 billion, a growth of 28 percent.

The company launched P69.3-billion worth of projects this year, with three big projects being rolled out in the third quarter alone. These include Uptown Modern in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City with P29 billion worth of inventory; Laurent Park in Manhattan Garden City, Quezon City with P6.5 billion worth of inventory; and Kensington Sky Garden in Upper East, Bacolod City with P2.5-billion worth of inventory.

“We still have projects to be launched before the year ends,” Tan said.

Leasing revenues from its shopping malls and office divisions grew 17 percent to P13.3 billion in January to September.

Megaworld Lifestyle Malls grew its revenues by 70 percent to P3.9 billion during the period driven by higher rental collections, while Megaworld Premier Offices grew 3 percent to P9.4 billion.

Meanwhile, Megaworld Hotels and Resorts has surpassed its full-year 2019 revenues in January to September, when it reached P2.6 billion or an increase of 51 percent from the same period last year. This was largely driven by the promising growth of MICE activities and local tourism. During the period, its hotels also saw improved average occupancy and higher room rates compared to last year, the company said.