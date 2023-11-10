‘Kamandag’ not aimed at any specific country or issue, Marine official says

The ongoing “Kamandag” exercise between the Philippine Marine Corps (PMC) and their US counterparts and its other military allies is not aimed at any specific issue or nation.

“The particular exercise will not be directed against a particular issue, particularly in the West Philippine Sea. The exercise is not designed to prepare for a very particular country but the exercise is designed to prepare our Marines to prepare for operational readiness and any kind of challenges from any aggressors,” PMC deputy commandant and Kamandag exercise director, Brig. Jimmy Larida, said Thursday.

“Kamandag” is short for “Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma mula sa Dagat,” which translates to cooperation of warriors of the sea.

“I would like to point out that Kamandag 7-23 is not an exercise that is prepared specifically for a particular country,” Larida said.

Meanwhile, PMC commandant Maj. Gen. Arturo Rojas said “Kamandag” is part of the Navy and Marines’ commitment towards enhancing its capabilities and promoting interoperability among the country’s allies.

“We have steadfastly determined to ensure that our forces are always ready, capable, and prepared for any challenge. This exercise enhances our regional readiness and contributes to a secure and stable environment. We showcase our ability to work side by side in pursuit of our shared objectives,” he added.

Rojas stressed that Kamandag also sends a powerful message to those planning to disrupt the peace.

“That our partnership is unbreakable, our resolve unyielding, and our commitment to defending our nations is always unwavering. This exercise has been an excellent platform to deepen our understanding of one another’s capabilities.

It provides us an avenue to learn from each other, exchange ideas, and foster a spirit of innovation and excellence. As we engage in joint and combined training, we strengthen our ability to operate seamlessly together, further enhancing our interoperability and coordination,” he added.

Around 1,732 personnel from the Philippine Marine Corps will be participating in Kamandag while 902 will be coming from the US Marine Corps.

Meanwhile, 57 personnel will be coming from the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and along with another 50 from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, while eight military personnel from the United Kingdom will act as observers.

Kamandag will run from November 9 to 20 in various locations in Luzon and the Visayas.