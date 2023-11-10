‘Kamandag’ exercise highlights strong PHL and US military ties

This year’s “Kamandag” bilateral exercise between the Philippine and US Marine Corps units highlight the strong military ties between the two nations.

This was stressed by Philippine Navy (PN) chief Vice Admiral Toribio Adaci in his speech as the “Kamandag” formally opened Thursday at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

The exercise will last until November 17.

“Kamandag” is short for “Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma mula sa Dagat,” which translates to “Cooperation of the Warriors of the Sea.”

Around 1,732 personnel from the Philippine Marine Corps will be participating in “Kamandag,” while 902 will be coming from the US Marine Corps.

Meanwhile, 57 personnel will be coming from the Republic of Korea Marine Corps and along with another 50 from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. Eight military personnel from the United Kingdom (UK) will act as observers.

“Now on its 7th iteration, this annual bilateral exercise between the Philippine Marine Corps and

the United States Marine Corps is more than just a routine military exercise; this is a demonstration of the strength and resilience of the partnership between the Philippines and the US, as well as our alliance with Japan, the Republic of Korea, and the UK,” Adaci said.

“Kamandag”, the PN chief said, is designed to enhance bilateral cooperation and interoperability among participating forces.

The exercise also aimed to improve the capabilities of the participants in special operations, coastal defense, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief missions, and CBRN support.

Adaci said all these drills are in-line with operationalizing the Archipelagic Coastal Defense Concept.

Joint training will be conducted in various locations from Northern Luzon to Tawi-Tawi.

“For the PN, it is imperative that our forces actively participate in such training endeavors to upgrade and develop our capabilities toward fully realizing our vision to become a modern and multi-capable naval force. By actively engaging in military-to-military training, we also reaffirm our commitment to achieving the highest levels of proficiency and operational readiness of our forces so we can contribute significantly to our maritime nation’s overall defense posture,” Adaci said.