JSCC launches first-ever ‘green justice’ zone in Palawan today

THE Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) will officially open today, Friday, the Puerto Princesa City Justice Zone (PPCJZ), the first Green Justice Zone in the country that will tackle pressing environmental issues within its jurisdiction.

The launch will be led by Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr., and Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga.

Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh, chairperson of the JSCC Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building, Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates, Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucito Bayron and other key government officials are also expected to attend the launch program.

The project aims to showcase the national-local government collaboration for efficient and effective delivery of justice in environmental protection and natural resources management.

“With the Green Justice Zone, it would enhance capacity and coordination among justice sectors to come up with solutions and strategies on how to best address concerns on the handling and adjudication of environmental cases, among others,” the JSCC explained.

The justice zone is the flagship program of the JSCC that is intended to establish better coordination among justice sector stakeholders at the local level, including police, prosecutors, public attorneys, judges and prison staff.

Justice Singh earlier said justice zones “are areas or localities where several inter-agency coordinative reforms are present based on pre-identified elements, which cover the entire lifetime of a case—from start-up, to case adjudication, and post judgment incidents.”

Prior to this, the JSCC launched last June 2023 the first Economic Development and Tourism Justice Zone in Tagaytay and the first ever Trafficking-Free Justice Zone in Zamboanga last February 2023.

The JSCC said the Tagaytay City Justice Zone will focus on economic development and tourism, with the objective of ushering in a more speedy, efficient, and effective administration of Justice in Tagaytay City that is accessible to all.

It also expressed optimism that the project will “attract tourists and investors and further improve the city’s economic viability.

CJ Gesmundo earlier said that in establishing the Zamboanga City Justice Zone, “the Judicial and the Executive Branches of government are standing together and taking a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of human trafficking in our country.”

Justice Zones have also been launched in Quezon City, Cebu City, Davao City, Angeles City, Bacolod City, Naga City, Calamba City, Balanga City and Baguio City.