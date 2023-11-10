Joint congressional panel to assess Philippine health system pushed

A leader of the House of Representatives is proposing the creation of a joint committee from the Senate and the House of Representatives to evaluate and help find a targeted solution to the nation’s ailing health care system, including the shortage of doctors and nurses.

In a resolution, House Committee on Appropriations Senior Vice Chairperson Stella Luz Quimbo underscored the need to urgently address the dire state of the Philippine health-care system, characterized by “poor health outcomes, lack of access to quality care, and inefficient allocation of resources.”

The proposed committee will be responsible for a thorough review, assessment, and evaluation of the performance of the offices involved in providing access to and financing health care and will serve as the first step toward a potential overhaul of the system.

Quimbo lamented what she termed as inequities and inefficiencies that continue to plague the health-care system, even with the implementation of landmark health care reform pieces in the last three decades.

These reforms include the establishment of the National Health Insurance Program (RA 7875), the decentralization of healthcare to local governments (RA 7160), the promotion of generic drug usage (RA 6675), and the expansion of PhilHealth coverage (RA 11223). Additionally, other reform initiatives like the Department of Health’s “Health Sector Reform Agenda,” “FOURmula One (F!),” and “F1 Plus for Health” have been implemented.

Quimbo emphasized challenges, such as a shortage of medical personnel, inadequate hospital capacity, insufficient focus on preventive care, unsuccessful efforts to combat HIV, adolescent pregnancy, and infant mortality rates. These challenges collectively indicate a struggling health-care system in the country, she said.

“Almost half of patients covered by PhilHealth pay for their medical expenses out-of-pocket, and any reimbursements by PhilHealth are insufficient to cover hospital expenses,” she said.

Quimbo also shared alarming statistics to prove her point, saying that current trends show that four out of 10 registered deaths occur outside the care of a medical professional and that almost 93 percent of Filipinos choose to self-medicate instead of seeking professional help when they are sick.

According to Quimbo, these figures clearly indicate a lack of access to medical professionals, even when dealing with life-threatening medical conditions.

Without a much-needed reform, Quimbo warned that the country is facing a resurgence of HIV infections, continued failure in the treatment of tuberculosis, a rise in the number of deaths of children from malnutrition, and a continuing failure to meet targets in efforts to address infant mortality rates and teen pregnancy.