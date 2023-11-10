Improved state spending boosted Q3 growth–DBM

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Thursday said the improved spending by state agencies contributed to the country’s 5.9-percent economic growth in the third quarter.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the state agencies' catch-up plans are working in boosting their spending which has been quite anemic in the previous quarters.

“This proves that with effective budget utilization, we can meet our economic targets,” Pangandaman said in a statement on Thursday.

The DBM said the government’s “accelerated” spending contributed 36 percent or about 2.1 percentage points of the country’s GDP growth in the third quarter.

“From a negative 0.7 percent during the second quarter of the year, the Government Final Consumption Expenditure rose to 6.7 percent in the July-to-September period,” it said.

“Meanwhile, the Government Fixed Capital Formation made a huge leap from 0.7 percent in the second quarter to 6.7 percent in the third quarter,” it added.

Pangandaman also cited the increase in the Government Final Consumption Expenditure by 6.7 percent, indicating the improved state spending in the third quarter.

Furthermore, she pointed out that the government contributed to the 7.1 percent year-on-year increase in the gross value added in human health and social work activities.

“We also note that public infrastructure spending made significant contributions to the double-digit growth in overall construction of 12.4 percent, and public construction grew by an impressive 26.9 percent year-on-year, as the Build-Better-More program accelerated its performance in the third quarter,” Pangandaman said.

“As we can see from this, the catch-up plans have already contributed to the improvement in GDP. We hope that we can sustain this momentum to stay on track with our Medium-Term Fiscal Framework,” she added.

In a separate statement, the DBM said it will “strictly” direct state agencies to undertake Early Procurement Activities (EPA) to further boost their spending measures. The DBM will also capacitate state employees on procurement and encourage agencies to use digital payments.

The DBM would also digitalize the public financial management process through the implementation of the Budget and Treasury Management System (BTMS), which allows it to monitor real-time transactions of state entities.

The DBM said government agencies have vowed to further ramp up their budget utilization to address underspending and contribute to the country’s economic growth.

The DBM said Senate Committee on Finance Chairperson Sen. Juan Edgardo Angara had emphasized during the plenary debate on the 2024 national budget that state agencies with lowest budget utilization rates have committed hike to their expenditure rates.

Angara said four executive departments outlined concrete steps to speed up their spending for the rest of the year.

The low utilization of budgets by government agencies has been identified as one of the reasons behind the economy’s slower than anticipated expansion. (Related story: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/08/17/dict-dmw-flagged-by-dbm-for-low-budget-optimization/)

Angara said the Department of Information and Communications Technology [DICT] will take administrative interventions to improve its absorptive capacity and procurement process.

The Department of Migrant Workers [DMW] will strengthen its Migrant Workers Office and enhance the full-cycle reintegration program for OFWs, Angara added. The DMW will also facilitate the immediate hiring of newly created positions for OFW hospitals.

“The Department of Social Welfare and Development [DSWD] also committed to improving the implementation of its major social protection programs by fast-tracking the validation process for the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program [4Ps] and the social preparation process for the Supplementary Feeding Program [SFP], among others,” the DBM said.

“The Department of Energy [DOE] will organize nationwide Information and Education Campaigns [IECs] on the Philippine Energy Plan [PEP] and conduct Focus Group Discussions [FGDs] on energy projects of national significance,” the DBM added.