140 foreign convicted sex offenders tried to enter PHL this year, says BI

THE Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Thursday said a total of 140 foreign nationals who were previously convicted of sex crimes had attempted to enter the country this year.

Commissioner Norman Tansingco said these foreign nationals were all intercepted and returned from where they came from pursuant to the provisions of the Philippine Immigration Act prohibiting the entry into the country of aliens previously convicted of crimes involving moral turpitude.

The latest to be denied entry was American national Terry Lynn Spies, 60, who was intercepted last November 3 upon arriving aboard an Eva Air flight from Taiwan.

He was sent back to the US last November 4 via an Eva Air flight to Taipei en route to the US.

Earlier, Tansingco issued an alert order directing BI officers at the airports to prevent the entry of Spies if he is encountered and immediately book him on the first available flight to his port of origin.

The BI chief issued the order after receiving information from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that Spies was convicted in November 2012 by a court in Texas for engaging in online solicitation of a minor.

He allegedly enticed a 14-year-old girl to meet him for “indecent purposes via telecommunications” in violation of Texas’ penal code.

In light of this, Tansingco again warned foreign sex convicts to avoid traveling to the Philippines.

“As gatekeepers of the country we are duty-bound as immigration officers to prevent the entry of aliens whose presence here poses a serious risk to our women and children,” Tansingco said.