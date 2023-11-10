High Speed Hitters, Crossovers clash for solo 2nd

PLDT and Chery Tiggo collide in what looms to be another dog-fight of an encounter between two loaded teams jostling their way to the semifinals even as four others tangle to bolster their respective drive in post-elims play in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig on Saturday.

Toting identical 5-1 (win-loss) cards, the High Speed Hitters and the Crossovers face-off at 6 pm with the former riding the crest of their five-game run and the latter coming consecutive off an emotional third win over the Nxled Chameleons last Thursday.

Despite their surge, PLDT head coach Rald Ricafort believes the real battle for them starts against the Crossovers.

Meanwhile, Chery Tiggo deputy coach Kung Fu Reyes, who has filled in for head coach Aaron Velez for the second consecutive game, said that the team will stick to its system in hopes of tripping the High Speed Hitters and seizing solo second.

Cignal and Petro Gazz, both with 4-2 slates, kick off hostilities at 2 pm with both seeking crucial victories in this stretch of the single round elims. Choco Mucho, with a 4-1 mark, battkes Akari (3-2) at 4pm

The HD Spikers will look to lean on Ces Molina again as they aim for their fourth consecutive win against a Grethcel Soltones-led Angels, who are reeling from a heart-breaking loss to defending champion Creamline in a marathon five-set down late Thursday.

On the other hand, the Flying Titans will try to extend their streak to five games with Sisi Rondina and Deanna Wong expected to lead their offense again against the Chargers, who will be bannered by the towering Fifi Sharma and Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

Games in the event, organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SMART, Rebisco, Milcu, Kumu, Asics and SportRadar. can be streamed on Pilipinas Live and PVL.ph and are telecast on One Sports, One Sports+, and SMART Livestream app.