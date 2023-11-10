‘Growth must be 7-8% in next 10 years’

THE Makati Business Club (MBC) said the growth goal of the country should be 7 to 8 percent not just for this year but in the next 10 years, as this is the “only way” Filipinos can enjoy the life they deserve.

While not much can be done to improve the country’s economic performance in the fourth quarter, MBC Executive Director Francisco Alcuaz Jr. told the BusinessMirror, “The goal isn’t just 7.2 percent in Q4, but 7 percent to 8 percent over 10 years. That’s the only way Filipinos can enjoy the kind of life they deserve and more and more of our neighbors are achieving.”

Alcuaz said the government has “great plans and great public-private dialogue.”

However, he underscored the need for leadership to “turn talk into actual door opening,” such as attracting job-creating investments, getting power plants and transport infrastructure built, implementing reforms and initiatives that will produce or upskill the country’s workforce for these jobs, and “getting road blocks out of the way” of each investment.

On Thursday, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that the country’s economic growth posted a growth of 5.9 percent in the July to September period.

This is faster than the 4.3-percent GDP growth in the second quarter, the slowest in two years.

The PSA said the main contributors to the third quarter 2023 growth were Wholesale and retail trade; repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, 5 percent; Financial and insurance activities, 9.5 percent; and Construction, 14 percent.

In terms of major economic sectors, Agriculture, forestry, and fishing, Industry, and Services all posted positive growth in the third quarter of 2023 with 0.9 percent, 5.5 percent, and 6.8 percent, respectively.

On the demand side, Household final consumption expenditure (HFCE) grew by 5 percent in the third quarter of 2023. This is the slowest growth since the first quarter of 2021 when HFCE contracted 4.8 percent.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





