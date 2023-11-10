Government, private sector told to secure vital infra from future cyber attacks

THE public and private sectors are encouraged to band together to protect the country’s physical and digital critical infrastructures from more possible cyber threats in the near future.

“The Philippines is already compromised. The reason being is that the network that we have now is not trusted,” NOW Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Henry Andrews Abes told reporters at a recent media briefing in Makati City.

According to him, online attacks like ransomware from foreign-speaking individuals have infiltrated vital infrastructures of some government agencies and business entities in the past three to five years. In fact, some banks and state agencies were recently reported to have been breached by criminals on the web.

“So expect more hacking because we are at the center of a geopolitical crisis right now. Our military camps have towers and listening posts right in their vicinity. We have problems in the West Philippine Sea, and we rely on the Coast Guard, the Navy, and the Marines,” NOW Group Chairman Mel Velarde said. “Second, our grid is also owned by majority of China. Our telecom companies are ran by hardware and software banned in the United States [US]. So in short, we’re a checkmate. And there’s already a digital war going on, as we’re being attacked.”

Recognizing that the government cannot address the growing cybersecurity concern alone, he rallied the business community’s support, saying, “we, the players, have to come up with alternative solutions. The government is supposed to protect itself and the people, but it’s now becoming the prey. So we need to help each other. It’s a collective effort now.”

The NOW Group has come up with the “Respond and Replace” program, a complete end-to-end solutions for enterprises and governments in the Indo-Pacific region to confront threats to physical and digital infrastructures. This may include cloud-based enterprise endpoint devices, sensors, handheld devices, and video security systems that are user-friendly, efficient and easy to handle.

Managed by “Technologies on Demand Assist You,” it kicks off with a Cyber Threat Assessment Program designed by NOW and trusted partners to help enterprises have an in-depth analysis of their information technology infrastructure, discover areas of vulnerabilities, and empower them to fortify against these potential malign actors.

With the debut of the program’s three new model solutions, NOW Corp. and NOW Telecom co-implement a secure seamless integration of a digital bank’s value chain that capitalizes on office and remote workforces, a combined human-machine cybersecurity prevention program for a large enterprise, and a technology upgrade contract from an American outsourcing firm that needs complete sensor and video surveillance solutions to track the movement of data, objects and people linked to its command and control headquarters in the US—all using only trusted equipment as defined by the US government.

NOW’s Respond and Replace program gathers global tech and telecom giants, in collaboration with the Philippine military, the Cybercrime Investigation Coordinating Center, Cagayan Economic Zone Authority, UnionBank of the Philippines, and other organizations.

They are aligned with the Trusted Network initiative to work only with trusted vendors in building and maintaining telcos and infrastructure so as to reduce vulnerabilities that malign actors could exploit. The network is comprised of around 180 telco firms and 60 nations, including the US, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Australia and India.

“Our response is to cleanse the network. As much as possible, those untrusted vendors, we take them out. We put in a new one from the premises of the client and we assess the vulnerabilities. Our premise is right now we are all compromised already. So we’re just minimizing until we have established and rolled out that network that will provide an end-to-end trusted infrastructure. That’s the only time we probably can optimize 80 to 90 percent of them,” Abes explained.

In November 2022, US Vice President Kamala Harris announced that the US government intends to partner with NOW Telecom to deploy a nationwide and secured 5G network and a Nationwide Backbone Network in the Philippines.

“We need a separate communications network that has zero untrusted hardware and software. That’s what we’re working on with the US government. And we’d like the Philippine government to allow us to do that. Otherwise, we won’t have an alternative network. That’s the long-term solution [for cyber breach],” Velarde stressed.