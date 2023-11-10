Go pushes classroom improvements, lauds VP’s decision to drop claim on confidential funds

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, during the Senate plenary deliberation for the Department of Education’s (DepEd) 2024 budget on Thursday, November 9, stressed the need to prioritize the construction of classrooms to help improve the country’s education infrastructure after DepEd Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte dropped an earlier request to have confidential funds allotted to the department.

He also highlighted the proposed increase in the budget for basic education facilities, which is set to increase by P10 billion—a 44 percent increase compared to the current year’s budget.

“Importante po ito para matugunan ang kakulangan sa mga classroom lalo na ngayong balik face-to-face na po ang mga estudyante at ang mga guro,” he emphasized, pointing out the direct impact that such shortages have on students’ education.

Based on earlier discussions, he said, the Philippines faces the daunting task of constructing approximately 159,000 classrooms to bridge the current gap. Go underscored the significance of addressing this deficit, since the nation’s future hinges on the quality of its educational programs.

“In fact, sa pag-iikot ko po sa buong bansa, halos inilalapit po sa atin ng mga teachers, kulang ang kanilang classrooms lalung-lalo na po sa liblib na komunidad, marami pong nagpapatulong sa atin at inilalapit naman natin ito sa departamento,” Go shared.

Reflecting on his experiences, Go pointed out the current state of some schools, with dilapidated roofs, unsatisfactory classroom conditions, and unhygienic restrooms, among other issues.

Go also shared his personal observations during the last barangay elections, particularly the dire state of educational facilities at the Buhangin Central Elementary School in Davao City.

“I just want to share that when I voted recently po…last October 30, I witnessed first-hand the sorry state of the facilities in Buhangin Central Elementary School, may sementado, may kahoy po. Paano makakapag-aral ng maayos ang mga bata kung yero lang ang bubong, napaka-init niyan kapag tanghali at hindi rin makakatulong ‘yan kapag umuulan,” Go recounted.

“That is why I am with the Vice President and the DepEd in their efforts to improve basic education facilities. And I support, Mr. President, increases in the budget for this program,” he continued.

Go took note of the Senate’s proposal to add P3 billion to DepEd’s budget. He then lauded Vice President Sara Duterte’s decision to forego the request for confidential funds.

“Isisingit ko na rin po…hinahangaan ko po si Vice President Sara Duterte for no longer pursuing the request for confidential funds so that we could already settle this divisive issue. Nananatili po ang aking tiwala sa ating Bise Presidente at sa ating Secretary po ng DepEd,” said Go.

He asserted that any deduction from DepEd’s budget should be reinstated through programs that benefit the educational sector, particularly addressing the backlog of classroom construction.