Globe’s mobile revenue market share up in Q3

Globe Telecom Inc. said on Thursday it “consistently” held the revenue leadership in the mobile market with 54.9 percent at end-September.

Darius Delgado, Head of Globe’s Consumer Mobile Business, said Globe’s mobile revenue market share (RMS) at the close of September represents a 0.3-percent rise from the second quarter, “increasing on the back of higher data use and ARPU [average revenue per user], as Globe’s subscriber base showed more consistent activity following SIM Registration.”

“Globe continues to lead where it matters. This year, our revenue market share has been consistently growing quarter on quarter, and Mobile continues to gain with higher quality acquisitions and more active loaders using our services for longer periods,” he said.

Currently, Globe has 54.7 million subscribers, a million more since the deadline for the registration of existing SIMs. It had deactivated 30 million inactive SIMs following the SIM registration process.

“We have always looked at RMS as the most important metric of Mobile leadership. As we near the close of 2023, we are proud to have sustained our edge in the last seven years,” Globe Group President and CEO Ernest Cu said.

Based on its financial report, Globe’s mobile service revenues in July to September was at P28.4 billion, a 7-percent increase from the same period in 2022 at P26.5 billion.

In January to September, Globe booked a 3-percent increase in mobile revenues to P83.2 billion from P80.6 billion.

Delgado attributed this to “consistently rising demand for mobile data usage, with its diverse and affordable offerings keeping the prepaid market vigorous.”

Post the SIM registration, ARPU also improved for Globe’s Prepaid and TM brands. For Globe Prepaid, it registered a 25-percent increase by the third quarter 2023 compared to the same period last year, and the same level of increase compared to the last quarter. TM, meanwhile, logged a 35-percent growth in ARPU year-on-year by end September 2023.

“We are encouraged by these consistently improving numbers to drive harder and provide best-in-class value-for-money services for our customers,” Delgado said.

Globe reported that its profits in January to September plunged by more than a quarter despite posting all-time high consolidated service revenues due to higher depreciation costs and a non-operate charge versus last year.

The company said in a statement that its net income during the period dropped by 27 percent “due to the increased depreciation expense as well as this period’s non-operating charges versus last year’s non-operating income which included the partial sale of Globe’s data center business.”

“Excluding this one-time gain, normalized net income would have been P14.8 billion, or down by 11 percent compared to the previous year,” the company said.

Image credits: Bloomberg





