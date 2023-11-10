Gilas, billiards, jiu-jitsu golden run in October gets sports scribes’ nods

THE Philippines enjoyed a banner month in October with Gilas Pilipinas and female aces in billiards and jiu-jitsu greasing the drive.

The national men’s team ended 61 years of futility with a storybook conquest in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, a feat highlighted by an epic comeback win against host China in the semifinals, 77-76, and a payback 70-60 victory over eliminations tormentor Jordan in the final.

The nationals’ well-celebrated triumph complemented the gold medals collared by jiu-jitsu stalwarts Meggie Ochoa (-48 kgs) and Annie Ramirez (-57 kgs) also in Hangzhou.

Together with the golden exploit of pole vault star EJ Obiena in late September, the Philippines hauled four gold medals along with two silvers and 12 bronzes in the Asian Games.

Absent in the Asiad, Chezka Centeno brought pride and honor in a different front as she ruled the Predator Women’s World 10-Ball Championship in Klagenfurt, Austria, to join the elite club of Filipino world pool champions led by the great Efren “Bata” Reyes and Rubilen Amit.

Gilas Pilipinas, Ochoa, Ramirez and Centeno headline the Philippine Sportswriters Association’s top achievers for October.

Taking the cue from the champions, muay thai aces Rhichein Yosorez and Alyssa Kylie Mallari (mai muay event), jiu-jitsu’s Kaila Napolis (52 kgs) and taekwondo’s Darius Venerable (men’s individual poomsae) won gold medals at the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

They anchored the Philippine contingent’s 3-5-5 (gold-silver-bronze) haul in the competition featuring 16 martial arts or combat sports.

Para athletes continued the Philippine roll by winning 10 gold, four silver and five bronze medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games to finish ninth overall for the country’s best showing in the competitions.

Boxer Eumir Marcial and gymnasts Carlos Yulo and Aleah Finnegan booked their tickets to the Paris Olympics one after the other—Marcial qualified with his silver in Hangzhou while fellow Tokyo Olympian Yulo earned his at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, where Filipino-American Finnegan clinched hers.

Krizziah Macatula and Grace Gella were also a source of pride as they captured the women’s doubles bronze medal at the International Bowling Federation World Championship in Kuwait for the country’s first podium finish in the event since 1979 when current Philippine Sports Commission Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo and Lita de la Rosa made their legendary marks in Manila.