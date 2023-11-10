GAP’s eyeing another Japanese coach for Yulo

ANOTHER Japanese is in line to coach world champion gymnast Carlos Yulo as he journeys back to the Olympics in Paris next year.

“We’re looking for the best foreign coach to guide Carlos during his training and conditioning for the Paris Olympics and we have a few names but I can’t divulge for now,” Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) President Cynthia Carrion Norton said on Friday.

Yulo parted ways with Japanese trainer and coach Munehiro Kugiyama since four months ago. As a result, the former vault and floor exercise world champion forfeited his training and academic scholarships in Tokyo.

“He’s in our Intramuros gym training,” said Carrion of Yulo.

Kugiyama, or Coach Mune, honed Yulo from a national champion to a world champion and Tokyo Olympian. They stuck together like glue for more than seven years.

Under Kugiyama, Yulo won 17 gold medals in foreign competitions since 2016—including the floor exercise and vault world championships crowns in Germany (2019) and Japan (2021).

The breakup, rumored to be caused by Yulo’s personal life, also saw the Filipino gymnast cutting ties with physiotherapist Junpei Konno.

Carrion hinted that they are eyeing another Japanese, a former Olympic champion, for Yulo.

“There’s a Japanese coach that we are considering, an Olympic champion, but we cannot divulge his name for now,” Carrion said. “The Bulgarian coach that eyed before was too expensive, so we just let go of him.”

Carrion-Norton, however, clarified that Yulo and Kugiyama remain civil to each other.

“In fact, Coach Mune wanted to fly to Antwerp after Carlos fumbled in his routines,” she said. “They are good. Caloy even went recently to Japan to formally say goodbye to them.”

Yulo didn’t medal in the world championships last October in Belgium, placing only fourth in his pet floor exercise and had forgettable performances in the other apparatuses.

He, however, formally qualified for the Paris Olympics as the highest-ranked eligible athlete in each apparatus in the worlds.

Carrion-Norton said the GAP intends to send the 23-year-old Yulo to training camps in England and compete in the World Cup series together with Paris qualifier Aleah Finnegan ahead of the Olympics.