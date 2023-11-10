G7 reaffirms vow to support 2016 arbitral ruling in SCS

FOREIGN ministers from the Group of Seven, the leading industrialized democracies in the world, reiterated their support to the 2016 arbitration ruling that invalidates China’s expansive claim over the South China Sea (SCS).

Top diplomats from G7 countries—the United Kingdom, France, Japan, Canada, Germany, Italy and the United States—as well as from the European Union met for two days in Tokyo in part to try to contain the humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip. They also discussed other world and regional security and economic issues.

“We reiterate that the award rendered by the Arbitral Tribunal on July 12, 2016, is a significant milestone, which is legally binding upon the parties to those proceedings, and a useful basis for peacefully resolving disputes between the parties,” the ministers said in a joint communiqué released Thursday.

This is the seventh year of G7’s reiteration of support to the Philippine challenge before a United Nations-backed tribunal on China’s ownership claim over the entire SCS based on maps which drew nine broken lines around it.

China neither joined the arbitration hearings, nor it recognized the validity of the tribunal ruling.

Foreign ministers said they remain “seriously concerned” about the situation in the East China Sea and South China Sea and “strongly” opposed any “unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion.”

“We reemphasize the universal and unified character of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea [UNCLOS] and reaffirm UNCLOS’s important role in setting out the legal framework that governs all activities in the oceans and the seas,” it added.

The G7 and the EU, however, said they “stand prepared” to build constructive and stable relations with China.

“We act in our national interests,” they said.

The ministers said their policies on China “are not designed to harm China” and do not seek to stop the Asian superpower’s economic progress and development.

“We are not decoupling or turning inwards. At the same time, we recognize the resilience requires de-risking and diversifying,” they explained.

Their approach is to engage China “candidly,” express their concerns “directly to China,” and “work together with China on global challenges” and other common interests.

G7 and EU countries, however, accused China of distorting the global economy using “nonmarket policies and practices.”

“We will counter malign practices, such as illegitimate technology transfer or data disclosure. We will foster resilience to economic coercion,” the ministers said.

A report to the US Congress said Chinese companies were able to access advanced technology from US companies such as artificial intelligence, biotechnology and virtual reality through foreign direct investments, venture capital investments, joint ventures, licensing agreements, cyber espionage and talent acquisition programs.

These modern technologies, the Americans feared, could also have military uses.

“We also recognize the necessity of protecting certain advanced technologies that could be used to threaten our national security without unduly limiting trade and investment,” they added.

China told: Stop assisting

Russia in war vs Ukraine

G7 ministers called on China to “act as a responsible member” of the international community and welcome China’s participation in the Ukraine-led peace process.

“We further call on China not to assist Russia in its war against Ukraine, to press Russia to stop its military aggression, and to support a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” they stressed.