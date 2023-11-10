Francorp launches 20+ New and Unique Franchise Concepts at Franchise Asia Philippines 2023

The franchise industry in the Philippines has been growing significantly over the past few years, and this trend is expected to continue in the next five years, from 2024 to 2029. As more Filipinos aspire to be their own boss, and seek affordable and convenient products and services, the demand for franchised businesses is predicted to increase. In response to this growth, Francorp, the leading franchise consulting firm in the country, will play a crucial role in helping business owners of different types and sizes navigate the complex landscape of franchising.

Francorp helps entrepreneurs and investors understand the market’s intricacies by providing them with a comprehensive franchising program. The program provides a step-by-step guide on how to set up a franchise company, from identifying the right franchise fees, formats, to setting up a franchise organization, to training your team in franchise marketing and sales, to finding the right location, and up to providing a comprehensive franchise agreement..

Last October 27, Francorp launched another 20+ brands during the Francorp Franchise Fiesta Press Launch at Franchise Asia Philippines 2023. This event, organized by Francorp Philippines, brings together a diverse array of up-and-coming franchise opportunities from various industries including food, retail & service, from various cities including Davao, Cebu, Bacolod, Leyte, Bicol, Pangasinan, and various countries – Singapore, China, US. These franchises have been carefully developed by Francorp Philippines , to help them grow from one to many via franchising, foster business growth, and help create thousands of jobs.

The newest franchisors featured an array of culinary brands showcasing beloved dishes from around the world, making it more accessible and available to all foodies via franchising. From classic western cuisine, big-plate breakfasts, pizza and pasta, to Asian hawker snacks, there’s a curated selection of global culinary delights from Happy’s All Day Breakfast, Pep & Ronnie, Kuya Korea, Pad Thai Factory, and Sio Cha.

Filipino restaurants and cafe shops have always been a fast-growing franchise category since the beginning. Indulge in the rich and diverse flavors of the Philippines within the group of these Filipino Favorites & Cafe brands like Villa Tuna, Kumpares, Mango Magic, Ongpin Fried Siopao and Liwanag Café.

We also welcomed a diverse range of delectable brands for your sweet tooth cravings. From freshly baked pastries, loaves, cakes, to mouthwatering desserts, our Bakery & Sweets category offers a delightful array of treats for all from BW Super Bakeshop, Fruits in Bloom, Gulay Sa Tinapay, Cake2Go and Zullo Coffee & Loaf.

Agriculture franchising is predicted to be the next sunrise industry with lots of opportunities across the value chain. Francorp was proud to introduce two brands dedicated to nurturing agricultural opportunities, representing seeds of growth and prosperity for aspiring entrepreneurs in the agricultural sector. We have Goldmine and Agrilife providing a fertile ground for those seeking to reap the rewards of agri-entrepreneurship.

Moreover, the demand for beauty and lifestyle goods and services continues to rise as people prioritize self-care and seek top-notch lifestyle experiences, from Derma Circles, Miss Universe Skincare and Spa, Perfume Dessert London, BBS, and RELX

Francorp also welcomed leaders of innovation and excellence as the first-ever franchise brand in the realm of events place and management, breastfeeding wellness and healthcare, and truck retail solutions. Their commitment to pushing boundaries shapes a promising future for their respective industries and franchise partners. These are Hacienda Solange, Breastfeeding Center of the North and Autokid Truck Solutions.

The outlook for the franchise industry in the Philippines is promising, with an expected growth trend in the next five years. Francorp's role in this growth cannot be overstated, as it will play a crucial role in helping entrepreneurs and investors navigate the complex market. With its customized franchising program, Francorp is poised to be a key player in the franchising market, helping businesses achieve success in the years to come.

Franchisors sharing their franchise journey with Francorp to the media guests.

Francorp group with the franchisors and media guests during the Francorp Franchising Fiesta held at SMX Convention Center last October 27.

Franchisor David Licauco of Kuya Korea with Francorp’s CEO Mr. Sam Christopher Lim, Francorp’s Vice Chairman Dr. Alegria Sibal-Limjoco and our newest franchisees.