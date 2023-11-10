Environment groups to probe reported lead pollution in Pampanga, other areas

Two environment groups will conduct a new round of lead pollution contamination tests in San Simon, Pampanga, and other areas to look into the reported pollution caused by the illegal operation of used lead-acid battery (ULAB) recyclers and lead smelters.

The youth-based environmental advocate group SEED PH is partnering with Pure Earth Philippines in conducting a site inspection and investigation in the area.

San Simon has been identified as an area where recyclers of ULAB and lead smelters are operating without necessary permits from concerned government agencies, including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).

In a letter to Pure Earth, SEEDS PH Executive Director Dhel Pulanco noted a report made by Dr. Jesus L. Arranza, chairman of the Federation of Philippines Industries (FPI), stating that ULAB recyclers and smelters have been operating illegally in several areas in the country, including Valenzuela, Bulacan, Pampanga, Tarlac, Cavite, Cebu, Bacolod, and Davao.

The groups noted that barangay chairman Ramil Mangay of Barangay Dela Paz, San Simon, Pampanga reported to Mr. Arranza during an interview over SMNI Radio that chemicals are being dumped into the river near the Global Aseana Business Park in San Simon. He showed a video to prove this claim.

Mangay said he was surprised that lead smelters are operating inside Global Aseana Business Park since the permits obtained by these companies were only for warehousing.

Last September 2, the DENR initiated its crackdown against lead smelters upon orders from Malacañang. It has also instructed its regional offices to conduct surveillance and monitoring of illegal smelters, with DENR Assistant Secretary Gilbert Gonzales emphasizing the need for complete environmental permits for a smelter to operate as a facility to recycle and treat these ULABs.

“While we commend the prompt response from the DENR, we believe that continuous and proactive engagement with them, and other stakeholders is necessary to ensure that ULABs are well regulated. This is an opportunity to initiate a nationwide campaign to work with communities and organizations in crafting a national policy on the treatment and recycling of radioactive wastes, and the creation of occupational safety and health standards for ULAB recycling facilities that will protect both workers and its surrounding communities,” SEEDS PH said.

The environmental group invited Pure Earth to a “coordinated site visit to all of the reported smelting facilities to determine their status and to assess, if any, the radioactive wastes present.”

Dr. Monet Concepcion Maguyon-Detras, who heads Pure Earth’s campaign in the Philippines, has accepted the invitation of SEEDS PH for a joint undertaking.

According to its website, Pure Earth has been identifying and tackling toxic pollutants in the Philippines since 2008 through assessment of contaminated sites; pilot remediation’s, multi-stakeholder coordination, education, and industrial process reviews. To date, over 150 toxic sites have been assessed, and more than 25 percent were lead-contaminated.

In addition to these assessments, Pure Earth has worked on the ground in priority areas, such as areas where ULAB recycling is prevalent—developing plans and implementing cleanup projects.

Pulanco said they will initially test the water and soil in Global Aseana and its surrounding areas for lead pollution.

“It is our position that we must take aggressive action towards the promotion of the proper recycling and treatment of ULABs. There are existing state-of-the-art technologies that can [be]recycled…into new car batteries that can reduce costs for consumers and vehicle owners. It can also protect the environment because the regulation of these smelters can prevent radioactive wastes from polluting our surroundings and causing health problems in our communities,” Pulanco said.