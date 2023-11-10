Crime rate down by 8.24% from January to October 2023–PNP

An intensive anti-crime campaign resulted in a lower crime rate in the first 10 months of 2023 compared to the same period last year, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday.

Citing figures from its Crime Information Reporting and Analysis System (CIRAS), the PNP noted a “remarkable reduction in various crime indices,” confirming the “resounding success” of its efforts.

From January 1 to October 31 this year, it recorded 32,031 index crimes—2,877 fewer than the 34,908 recorded in the same period in 2022.

The PNP also recorded 31,864 focus crimes in the first 10 months of 2023, 2,838, fewer than the 34,702 in the same period last year.

According to the PNP, this was an 8.24 percent decrease in Index Crime Volume and an overall 8.18 percent drop in focus crimes such as murder, robbery, theft, rape, and carjacking.

“These astounding figures serve as undeniable proof of the effectiveness of the PNP’s law enforcement initiatives,” it said.

“These promising outcomes stand as a clear testament to the tireless and coordinated efforts of the PNP. Contrary to popular narratives, the statistics undeniably demonstrate a noteworthy decline in the overall crime rate during the 10 months of 2023. This success reflects the PNP’s commitment to ‘Serbisyong Nagkakaisa’ and our unwavering vow to decisively suppress criminal activities, ensuring the safety and security of our communities,” PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said.

Also, the PNP pointed out its proactive approach in its key campaigns against cybercrimes, carjacking, wanted individuals, and loose firearms.

It said the campaign against carjacking involved a total of 482,963 operations, leading to the recovery of 973 vehicles, including 245 motor vehicles and 728 motorcycles, boasting an impressive recovery efficiency of 71.76 percent.

Additionally, 972 suspects were arrested, and 542 cases have been filed in court.

Efforts against wanted persons resulted in the voluntary surrender of 341 individuals, along with an impressive 63,486 arrests.

Moreover, in the campaign against loose firearms, 7,914 individuals were arrested, and 25,174 firearms were recovered, surrendered, or confiscated due to violations of Republic Act 10591.

An additional 15,191 firearms were voluntarily turned in for safekeeping, and 5,049 cases were filed in court.

Meanwhile, the campaign against illegal drugs witnessed 37,801 operations, leading to the arrest of 48,454 individuals and a significant seizure of illegal drugs estimated at P9,731,467,292.96.

On the other hand, the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group arrested 732 persons and rescued 4,096 victims in 12 search warrant operations, 23 implementations of warrants to search, seize, and examine computer data, 238 serving of warrants of arrest, and 170 entrapment operations.

The PNP said such a successful track record showcases its commitment to safeguarding public safety and maintaining the overall security of the nation.